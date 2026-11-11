West Africa: Ecowas Sets January 2027 Deadline for Biometric ID Acceptance

MONROVIA, November 10, 2026: Heads of Immigration from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) have agreed to recognize the ECOWAS National Biometric Identity Card (ENBIC) as a valid travel document at official border crossings across member states, effective January 1, 2027.

The decision, contained in the Freetown Declaration, was adopted during the 10th Annual Meeting of ECOWAS Heads of Immigration held in Freetown, Sierra Leone, from November 3 to 4, 2026.

Under the Declaration, member states committed to accepting valid biometric identity cards issued by any ECOWAS member country as sufficient proof of identity and Community citizenship, regardless of whether the receiving country has begun issuing its own cards.

The agreement is intended to facilitate cross-border movement, strengthen regional integration, and reduce travel documentation barriers for ECOWAS citizens, including Liberians.

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According to an ECOWAS Commission statement, member states are required to establish administrative and operational procedures to recognize and verify the cards at official border crossings.

These measures include training immigration personnel, issuing clear border management instructions, and equipping border posts with appropriate verification systems.

The Declaration also calls on member states to coordinate with national identity authorities, submit implementation plans to the ECOWAS Commission by December 2030, and ensure that biometric cards remain affordable and accessible, particularly to border communities and citizens living abroad.

The Heads of Immigration further urged the Commission to finalize common technical specifications, establish a regional verification mechanism, and monitor implementation through annual reports.

Speaking at the meeting, Sierra Leone's Chief Immigration Officer, Dr. Moses Tiffa Baio, emphasized the need to translate regional migration policies into practical measures that improve border management.

International Organization for Migration (IOM) Chief of Mission for Nigeria and ECOWAS, Sharon Dimanche, said regional integration should be measured by improvements experienced by travelers at border crossings.

She noted that harmonized travel procedures and efficient border services could facilitate legitimate movement, protect livelihoods, and strengthen security.

Representing ECOWAS Commission President General Birame Diop, Director of Free Movement of Persons and Migration Albert Siaw-Boateng reaffirmed the importance of implementing the ECOWAS Protocol on Free Movement.

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Sierra Leone's Minister of Internal Affairs, Morie Lengor, stressed that modern border management must facilitate legitimate travel while preventing criminal activities.

He also outlined proposed immigration reforms in Sierra Leone aimed at strengthening compliance with ECOWAS free movement regulations.

The meeting, held under the theme "From Policy to Practice: Deepening Regional Integration through Harmonised Migration and Border Management in ECOWAS," concluded with an agreement to review implementation of the Freetown Declaration at subsequent meetings.