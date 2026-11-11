Liberia: House Scrutinizes Boakai's U.S.$1.53b Budget

CAPITOL HILL, November 11, 2026: The House of Representatives has begun legislative consideration of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's proposed US$1.539 billion National Budget for Fiscal Year 2027, with lawmakers raising concerns over salary adjustments and the restoration of benefits for public servants affected by the government's previous harmonization exercise.

The draft budget, submitted to the Legislature on November 6, 2026, covers the period January 1 to December 31, 2027, and outlines the administration's spending priorities and revenue projections.

During Tuesday's session, November 10, Bong County District #3 Representative J. Marvin Cole introduced a motion for the budget to be received and referred to the relevant legislative committees for scrutiny.

Some lawmakers emphasized the need to address outstanding salary disparities and restore benefits affected by the previous salary harmonization policy as part of the budget review process.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

In his communication to the Legislature, President Boakai described the proposed budget as a reflection of Liberia's growing capacity to finance national development through domestic resources.

According to the President, domestic revenue is projected at US$1.447 billion, representing 94 percent of the total budget, while external resources are expected to contribute US$92 million, or six percent.

He said the proposed budget represents an 18 percent increase in overall resources and a 39 percent increase in domestic revenue compared with the previous fiscal year.

Boakai also disclosed that Liberia had collected more than US$1 billion in domestic revenue by September 2026, marking what he described as the country's first achievement of that revenue threshold within a calendar year.

He attributed the increase to improved tax administration, digitalization, fiscal discipline, and expanded economic activities.

The proposed budget, themed "A Growing Budget for Bigger Impact: Accelerating the Implementation of the ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development Aid," seeks to support the government's development priorities.

The House is expected to examine revenue projections, expenditure allocations, public-sector compensation, and development priorities before making recommendations on the proposed spending plan.

The US$1.539 billion budget remains subject to legislative review and approval before becoming law.