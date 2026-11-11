Uganda Launches National Guidelines to Strengthen Sickle Cell Care

The Ministry of Health has launched national guidelines for the prevention and management of sickle cell disease, in a move aimed at improving early detection, treatment and access to quality care for affected Ugandans.

The guidelines, launched in Kampala, are intended to establish a coordinated national approach to addressing the inherited blood disorder and improving healthcare services for people living with it.

Speaking at the launch, Dr Charles Olaro, the Director General of Health Services, called for a multisectoral response involving government institutions, healthcare providers, training institutions and development partners.

He urged medical training institutions to strengthen their capacity to prepare future health professionals to manage the condition.

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"Medical training institutions need to strengthen their capacity to equip future health professionals with the knowledge and skills required to manage sickle cell disease," he said.

Olaro also challenged stakeholders to develop an actionable roadmap for reducing the disease burden, emphasising the need to translate the guidelines into practical interventions.

The Ministry of Health said the guidelines would provide a framework for strengthening prevention, diagnosis, treatment and comprehensive care.

Dr Miriam Ajambo, the ministry's National Sickle Cell Coordinator, called for stronger partnerships and sustained commitment from government and development partners to ensure the guidelines improve the lives of affected individuals and families.

She emphasised the need to move beyond policy commitments and ensure that interventions translate into tangible improvements in healthcare delivery.

The launch was welcomed by the Sickle Cell Prevention and Care Society International (CAPSCI), which pledged to support implementation through community awareness, advocacy, early screening and detection, psychosocial support, research and stronger referral systems.

The organisation said effective implementation would depend on sustained collaboration between government, healthcare institutions, communities and development partners.

Sickle cell disease is an inherited blood disorder caused by abnormal haemoglobin, the protein in red blood cells responsible for transporting oxygen throughout the body.

The condition can cause severe episodes of pain, chronic anaemia, organ damage and other potentially life-threatening complications.

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The new guidelines are expected to guide efforts to improve the quality, accessibility and coordination of healthcare services for people living with sickle cell disease.