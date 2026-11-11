Uganda: Passengers Injured As Taxi Overturns After Tyre Burst On Kiboga Highway

Several passengers travelling from Hoima to Kampala have been injured after the Toyota Hiace taxi they were travelling in overturned following a rear tyre burst along the Kampala-Hoima Highway in Kiboga District.

The accident occurred at about 10:50am on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, at Ssinde Village in Kyekumbya Sub-county, involving a white Toyota Hiace registration number UA 246DX.

According to Wamala Region Police Spokesperson SSP Lameck Kigozi, the vehicle suffered a rear tyre burst on the driver's side, causing the driver to lose control before it overturned.

Kigozi said several passengers sustained injuries, although their exact number and identities had not been established by the time police received information about the crash.

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By the time Kiboga District traffic police officers arrived at the scene, injured passengers had already been evacuated to nearby health facilities by Good Samaritans, assisted by fellow passengers who had escaped injury.

"No death has been registered in this accident," Kigozi said.

Traffic police officers visited the scene, examined the circumstances surrounding the crash and documented evidence to support investigations.

The wreckage was subsequently towed to Bukomero Police Station, where it was parked as investigations continued.

Kigozi added that police had not yet traced the driver and injured passengers, prompting efforts to establish their whereabouts and obtain further information about the accident.

He urged owners and operators of public transport vehicles to regularly inspect and maintain their fleets to prevent mechanical failures that could endanger passengers.

"Public transport operators must prioritise the roadworthiness of their vehicles. Regular mechanical inspections are essential in protecting passengers and preventing avoidable road crashes," Kigozi cautioned.

He also appealed to drivers to ensure their vehicles are in good mechanical condition before embarking on long-distance journeys.

Police said investigations into the accident were ongoing.