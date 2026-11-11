Uganda Targets 210 Million Medical Gloves Annually As Namanve Factory Expands

Uganda is targeting annual production of 210 million pairs of medical gloves following the expansion of East African Medical Vitals (EAMV), in a push to reduce dependence on imports and establish the country as a regional supplier of medical consumables.

The Minister of State for Industry, David Bahati, commissioned the factory's second production line and presided over the groundbreaking of two additional lines at the company's manufacturing facility in Namanve, Mukono District.

The expansion is expected to increase EAMV's annual production capacity from about 80 million pairs to approximately 210 million pairs once the new lines are completed.

The development is backed by government investment through the Uganda Development Corporation (UDC), which injected Shs21.4 billion into the company in 2023 through equity and debt financing.

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The investment supported the installation of Production Line 2 and provided working capital to improve the company's operations and production capacity.

Speaking at the ceremony, UDC Executive Director Patrick Birungi said the investment was intended to strengthen local manufacturing and build Uganda's capacity to produce essential medical supplies that have traditionally been imported.

He said supporting domestic industries was critical to reducing the country's import bill, creating employment and developing a competitive manufacturing sector.

EAMV's executive director said the company was investing in modern technology and quality standards to ensure its products compete in international markets.

"Our products are manufactured at the highest global standards and can comfortably sit on any shelf in the world," the executive director said.

The company has also invested in skills development through technology transfer, with 13 Ugandan engineers receiving specialised hands-on training in Malaysia.

The engineers have since taken up leadership responsibilities in different technical departments at the Namanve facility, strengthening local expertise in medical manufacturing and industrial operations.

The next phase of expansion is estimated to cost Shs60 billion, with the UDC Board having approved Shs31 billion in financing support towards the project.

Upon completion, the additional production lines are expected to generate 328 jobs, adding to employment opportunities in the manufacturing sector.

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EAMV management said government investment had enabled the company to optimise operations and achieve profitability, improving from its initial annual production capacity of 36 million pairs of gloves.

The expansion comes as Uganda pursues import substitution and local value addition as key strategies for industrial development.

Higher domestic production could improve the availability of medical gloves for hospitals and other healthcare providers while reducing exposure to international supply disruptions. It could also create opportunities for Uganda to supply neighbouring countries and other export markets.

The commissioning and groundbreaking ceremony formed part of UDC's 10th anniversary activities ahead of the inaugural Uganda Industrialisation Conference 2026, organised in partnership with the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives.

The conference is expected to bring together government officials, manufacturers, investors and other stakeholders to discuss investment opportunities, industrial growth and strategies for strengthening Uganda's manufacturing base.