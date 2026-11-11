Uganda: Mubende Coffee Nursery Operators Demand Payment for Four-Year-Old Supplies

Coffee nursery operators in the Greater Mubende region have demanded that the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries (MAAIF) explain delays in paying for coffee seedlings supplied to the government since 2022.

During a meeting with ministry officials at Mubende District Headquarters, the operators said the outstanding payments had pushed several of them into financial distress, with some losing property while others face the risk of having their assets seized over unpaid bank loans.

The meeting followed a petition submitted to the ministry over unpaid supplies of coffee seedlings delivered to the government on credit in 2022.

It was attended by the ministry's Assistant Commissioner, Rauben Keimwisya, officials from districts within Greater Mubende and the affected nursery operators.

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Led by their chairperson, Efrance Nakiguli, the Greater Mubende Coffee Nursery Operators Association appealed to the government to clear the outstanding payments.

"We have many people demanding their money. We have tried to reach out to various offices, but up to now, nothing has been paid. They invested a lot of money, and we are requesting that they be considered," Nakiguli said.

Noeline Kakooza, chairperson of Mubende Coffee Nursery Operators, described the financial difficulties they had endured since supplying seedlings to the government in 2022.

"It is now four years since we supplied our coffee seedlings to the government. Some of us used borrowed money, and our properties have since been taken by banks and moneylenders. Our appeal to the government is to ensure that we are considered," Kakooza said.

The meeting also heard that some operators had been waiting even longer for payment, with Annet Nakimera, a coffee nursery operator under the Association of Children and Wives of Disabled Soldiers (CAWODSA), revealing that her organisation was still demanding money for supplies dating back to 2019.

"We supplied seedlings in 2019. At the time, I had a young boy who is now seven years old, but the government has never paid us our money," Nakimera said.

Mubende Principal Assistant Secretary Edson Ssali, who represented the Chief Administrative Officer, called on the government to address the operators' grievances.

"We have seen their petition, and they have three complaints, including outstanding arrears. We have been witnessing similar situations in different parts of the country, with operators staging protests. We therefore request that their concerns be addressed," Ssali said.

Mubende Municipality Assistant Resident District Commissioner Benon Tibyasa, representing the Resident District Commissioner, also expressed concern over the prolonged delays and urged ministry officials to explain the problem.

"It will be bad if the government discourages farmers from participating in the money economy. The opposition might also use this case as a tool to criticise the government. However, we are requesting the ministry officials to explain where the problem could be," Tibyasa said.

Beyond the unpaid bills, the operators accused the government of sidelining them by denying them further opportunities to supply seedlings to farmers, despite their willingness to continue providing the inputs on credit.

They claimed that recent distributions of coffee seedlings were sourced from other regions, even when local operators had seedlings ready for supply.

"We have been seeing Members of Parliament distributing coffee seedlings, but they were brought from outside Mubende, yet we also have nursery beds. We are really wondering why this is happening when we still have outstanding payments and operators with ready seedlings in their nurseries," Nakiguli said.

The operators also raised concerns over the growing number of unregistered and uncertified coffee nurseries, warning that farmers risk being exploited through the sale of substandard or counterfeit seedlings.

"We have mushrooming coffee nurseries in the district, and most of the operators are not certified. We request the Ministry to take action against this," said Nampala, another nursery operator.

In response, Assistant Commissioner Keimwisya assured the operators that the government was making arrangements to settle outstanding payments, urging them not to lose hope.

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However, he disputed the claim that government arrears dated back to 2019, saying payments for that period had already been cleared.

"To the best of my knowledge, we do not have anyone demanding money from the government for 2019 because we paid all those operators. However, if there is anyone with outstanding arrears, please write a letter and I will take it with me," Keimwisya said.

He added that the original outstanding amount was Shs33 million, of which part had already been paid, leaving a balance of approximately Shs22 million.

"The government is making arrangements to clear the arrears, and I can assure you that the remaining balance will be paid soon," he added.

On concerns about uncertified coffee seedling dealers, Keimwisya directed local authorities to stop their operations, warning that they could undermine coffee quality and production.

"We should not allow people to sell uncertified seedlings because they may compromise coffee quality and production," he said.

The Greater Mubende region comprises five districts: Mubende, Mityana, Kassanda, Kiboga and Kyankwanzi. Coffee is among the region's leading agricultural crops.