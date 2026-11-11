Zimbabwe: Mudenda Fumes As MPs Book Hotel Accommodation Despite Skipping Parliamentary Sessions

Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda has reprimanded legislators who are benefiting from taxpayer-funded hotel accommodation but failing to attend National Assembly business.

The issue emerged during a recent sitting of the National Assembly, where Mudenda expressed displeasure over the brief attendance of some Members of Parliament.

MPs are entitled to hotel accommodation, transport and sitting allowances as part of their parliamentary benefits.

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Mudenda directed the chief whips of both the opposition and ruling party to take action against legislators who report to the House only to disappear shortly afterwards.

"First, it is with regard to attendance in the House. I am directing my observation to the Chief Whips and the administration of Parliament.

"I would like to have a list of those Members who come after prayers and then disappear after two minutes," said Mudenda.

The Speaker has previously clashed with ministers over their failure to attend parliamentary sessions, leaving MPs without answers during question-and-answer sessions.

He also demanded a list of ministers, deputy ministers and Ministers of State who were booked into hotels but failed to attend parliamentary business.

"Another list of Hon. Members who are booked in hotels but do not come to the House. We want that list. Deputy Ministers and Ministers of State," said Mudenda.