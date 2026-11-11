Zimbabwe: UK-Zimbabwe Relations in 'Very Good Space', Says New British Ambassador

Britain's new Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Gill Lever, says relations between the two countries are in a "very good space", with both sides seeking to build a partnership focused on trade, investment and people-to-people ties.

Lever made the remarks in Harare after paying a courtesy call on Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda, following his recent visit to the United Kingdom, where he was hosted by Speaker of the House of Commons Sir Lindsay Hoyle.

She said the meeting was partly intended to acknowledge the success of Mudenda's visit and learn more about the engagements he had during his stay.

"We came first of all to mark the success of his recent visits in the United Kingdom, where he was hosted by our Speaker of the House of Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, and to get a debrief from him on the programme that he pursued," Lever said.

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She told journalists that discussions covered parliamentary democracy, accountability and Parliament's role in regulation, as well as emerging policy areas such as Artificial Intelligence (AI).

"And we also talked about the Honourable Speaker's visit to Lancaster House, which is a very historic building where the independence peace agreement and independence agreement were signed," she said.

Turning to economic relations, Lever said both countries were keen to increase trade and investment, with bilateral trade currently standing at approximately US$300 million annually in Zimbabwe's favour.

"That's not a bad thing, but we want to see that grow," she added.

She highlighted ongoing cooperation in the horticulture sector, aimed at helping Zimbabwean farmers increase exports to the UK.

"We are also looking across the pieces of business regulation, helping Zimbabwe create the enabling environment for more British businesses to come in, whether that's in mining or whether that's actually investing in companies through the stock exchange," she said.

The meeting also touched on Zimbabwe's long-standing ambition to rejoin the Commonwealth, which it left in 2003.

Lever said Britain supports Zimbabwe's return when the time is right, but emphasised that the decision rests with the wider Commonwealth membership, following a recommendation by the organisation's Secretary-General.

Her remarks come amid renewed diplomatic engagement following her accreditation as Britain's ambassador in October.

Her stated priorities include strengthening trade and investment, expanding opportunities for women and girls, and deepening people-to-people relations.

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"Both sides are very committed to a modern and respectful partnership, where we can talk about matters of mutual interest and work on together, trade and investment being one. But also that gives us the ability, as friends, to talk about more difficult issues that we may sometimes encounter."

Lever, who presented her credentials to President Emmerson Mnangagwa last month, said she had arrived in Zimbabwe "with a real sense of optimism about what our two countries can achieve together."