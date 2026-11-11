Zimbabwe Builds 600,000-Tonne Grain Reserve Ahead of Forecast El Niño Drought

The government is working to build a dedicated 600,000-metric-tonne Strategic Grain Reserve as Zimbabwe prepares for a strong El Niño during the 2026/2027 summer season.

Cabinet, chaired by President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Tuesday, received an update on the 2026/2027 Summer Plan, which incorporates the Drought Mitigation Plan and was presented by Agriculture Minister Anxious Masuka.

The plan is anchored on an Enhanced Strategic Grain Reserve Pillar, with the government leveraging new artificial intelligence (AI)-powered silos to strengthen the country's food security reserves.

As at November 9, 2026, the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) held 365,688 metric tonnes of grain in the Strategic Grain Reserve.

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According to Information Minister Zhemu Soda, who briefed the media after the Cabinet meeting, Pfumvudza/Intwasa plots had reached 14,971,621 by November 9, representing 93.3% of the target.

A total of 914 ward drought mitigation centres have also been established across the country's 1,527 rural wards.

Irrigation development has reached 308,969 hectares, with 119,068 hectares earmarked for maize production during the current summer season.

The government has also developed a new soil fertility map to guide productivity improvements through soil health initiatives.

On winter wheat, 130,316 hectares were planted during the 2026 winter season. Of these, 129,860 hectares had been harvested by the time of the Cabinet update, producing 676,473 metric tonnes at an average yield of 5.2 tonnes per hectare.

Under the Livestock Drought Mitigation Pillar, the government estimates that 2,248,498 cattle, representing 38.9% of the national herd of 5,750,439, will be at risk from the anticipated drought.

Mitigation measures will focus on water provision, livestock feed and disease control in the most vulnerable wards.

The Presidential Poultry and Goat Schemes are also continuing as pass-on initiatives.

As at November 4, 2026, a total of 3,543,705 chicks and 6,897 goats had been distributed since the programmes began.

Soda said the summer plan was being implemented through coordination between government and various sectors, with each pillar assigned a champion and chaired by the private sector.

"Early warning systems are in place, communication with farmers and traditional leaders is being enhanced, and farmer capacity building and extension support are being strengthened.

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"The summer plan incorporates the Drought Mitigation Plan to ensure food security despite the forecast El Niño," the minister said.