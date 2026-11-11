Zimbabwe: 'I Belong to the President' - Angel Reaffirms Mnangagwa Loyalty Amid Backlash

Ambassador-at-Large Uebert Angel, has reaffirmed his allegiance to President Emmerson Mnangagwa following an alleged attempt on his life.

Angel's latest declaration comes after he faced criticism for remarks made during a Sunday church service, where he criticised Vice President Constantino Chiwenga's critics.

Chiwenga has increasingly come under attack after opposing Constitutional Amendment Act No. 3 and the direction taken by ZANU PF since the 2017 removal of former President Robert Mugabe.

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In a statement that appeared aimed at clarifying his political position amid the backlash, Angel openly declared his loyalty to Mnangagwa.

"Standing next to His Excellency, President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, is a moment I genuinely value. My support for him is deliberate and founded on my convictions about leadership, economic transformation and Zimbabwe's future.

"I am a Mnangagwa loyalist, and I have never been shy about saying so. My support goes beyond personalities; it is informed by economic performance, agriculture, mining, infrastructure development and the country's overall economic trajectory. I believe leadership must be judged by measurable outcomes, not promises alone."

Angel added that his allegiance to the President was not influenced by political developments or shifting alliances within the ruling party.

"My political position, however, has never been ambiguous. If there are factions within the party, of which I know none, I have made my position clear: I belong to the President. My allegiance is to Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa. My loyalty is not dictated by political seasons, shifting alliances or convenience.

"I also remain a man of conviction who will never participate in anything that undermines the Head of State. I have never known the President to be a man who undermines others or engages in unnecessary squabbles.

"I stand with the President. My convictions for peace should not be mistaken for weakness, my restraint for neutrality or my peace-loving nature for an absence of conviction. I am a man of peace, and I believe peace inspires investor confidence and economic prosperity."

Angel had drawn criticism from former legislator Temba Mliswa, who accused him of supporting the Vice President, who has challenged the party's position.

He also received unexpected support from former opposition legislator Fadzayi Mahere, who took jabs at the ruling ZANU PF.

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"We are fighting for new leaders so that your rights to freedom of speech, freedom of conscience and freedom of association are respected. As things stand, you're a prisoner of those who fight against freedom.

"It's not normal that an attempt on your life was allegedly made just because you mentioned Mr Chiwenga. It's wrong for you to be hounded for your views, whatever they are and even though we disagree with them," said Mahere.