Kenya: Parliament Seeks AI-Powered Portal to Process Public Submissions On Bills

11 November 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Parliament is planning to establish information centres within existing government Digital Hubs to improve public access to parliamentary proceedings and legislative records.

The initiative seeks to decentralise access to live parliamentary debates, Bills, Hansard records and committee reports while strengthening civic education and public participation in the legislative process.

Appearing before the National Assembly Committee on Broadcasting and Library, ICT and Digital Economy Principal Secretary John Tanui said the government intends to utilise existing digital infrastructure to roll out the centres without incurring additional construction costs.

Tanui said the initiative would promote constitutional public participation in line with Article 118 of the Constitution, the Parliamentary Service Act 2019 and the Parliamentary Service Commission Strategic Plan.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He identified four categories of Digital Hubs that could accommodate the facilities: Centres of Excellence, Standard Digital Hubs, Basic Digital Hubs and Customized Hubs.

However, he recommended Centres of Excellence as the most suitable, citing their capacity to accommodate broadcasting terminals, smart interactive boards and video conferencing equipment.

The PS disclosed that most Centres of Excellence were more than 75 per cent complete, with full equipping expected by January. He added that contractors working on fewer than five stalled sites were being replaced over poor performance.

On equipment availability, Tanui said 8,000 devices were in stock, another 10,000 were in transit, while 20,000 were at the final procurement stage.

Under the proposed distribution framework, Centres of Excellence will receive 100 devices each, Standard Digital Hubs between 20 and 30, while Customized Hubs will receive 15 devices.

The initiative is expected to bring parliamentary information closer to citizens and enable them to participate more effectively in legislative processes.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.