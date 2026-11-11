Kenya: 266KG of Bhang Destroyed in Court-Supervised Exercise

11 November 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — A total of 266 kilogrammes of cannabis sativa have been destroyed at the incinerator facility of AIC Kapsowar Mission Hospital in a court-supervised exercise pursuant to an order issued by the Iten Law Courts on 30 October 2026.

The drugs were the subject of a case in which Vincent Odhiambo was convicted of trafficking in narcotic drugs. He was sentenced to 10 years' imprisonment, with a fine of Sh24 million as an alternative.

The exercise which commenced at 0820hrs and concluded at 1020hrs was presided over by Hon. Gladys Adhiambo, Senior Principal Magistrate, Iten Law Courts, and witnessed by the Elgeyo Marakwet County Security Team, the County NEMA Director, representatives of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), Public Health Officers, senior police officers and the Marakwet West Sub-County Security Team.

The exercise underscores the Government's commitment to combating drug trafficking and ensuring that seized illicit substances are disposed of in accordance with the law, while reinforcing efforts to safeguard communities against the devastating effects of narcotic drugs.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.