Nigeria: 3 Killed As Gunmen Attack Mining Site in Plateau

Three people have reportedly been killed following an attack by gunmen on a mining site in Jol community, Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The incident occurred at about 6pm on Tuesday, when the assailants reportedly stormed the mining site and opened fire on people in the area.

This comes two days after five people, including a soldier, were killed around Sho community of Barikin Ladi LGA of the state.

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A resident of the community, Bulus Shen, who confirmed the incident, told newsmen that the gunmen arrived at the mining site in the evening and began shooting sporadically, killing the victims.

Shen said the attack threw the community into panic, adding that three people were reportedly killed in the incident.

The spokesperson of the Berom Youth Moulders Association (BYM), Rwang Tengwong, also confirmed the attack.

Tengwong condemned the killing, describing the incident as disturbing and unacceptable.

He called on security agencies to urgently investigate the attack, apprehend those responsible and strengthen security around rural communities to prevent further loss of lives.

The spokesperson for Operation Enduring Peace, Captain Polycarp Oteh, and the Plateau State Police Command did not respond to inquiries from our correspondent as of press time.

Our correspondent reports that members of Berom and Fulani communities have been trading blame and accusations against each other in the ongoing killings and attacks in various communities of Mangu, Bokkos, Barkin Ladi, Riyom and Bassa LGAs.

The state government had, on September 21, imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew on the affected LGAs. But despite the decision, violence continued.