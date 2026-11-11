Malawi: South Africa Refuses to Let Bushiri Extradition Fight End

The long-running legal battle over the fate of Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary Bushiri, has entered a new phase after South Africa launched an appeal against a High Court ruling that blocked their extradition.

Pretoria has asked the High Court for leave to challenge the decision, arguing that the court misapplied both the law and the principles governing extradition proceedings.

The move underscores South Africa's determination to secure the couple's return to face fraud, theft and money laundering charges, allegations they have consistently denied.

Director of Criminal Litigation Dzikondianthu Malunda confirmed that South Africa had lodged an application setting out 14 grounds of appeal.

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At the heart of Pretoria's argument is the contention that the High Court treated the matter as though it were a criminal trial, rather than an extradition proceeding whose purpose is to determine whether there is sufficient evidence for a case to be heard in another jurisdiction.

The appeal challenges several key findings made by the court.

South Africa argues that the judge applied the wrong standard of proof, improperly rejected documentary evidence and failed to assess whether the available material was sufficient to warrant a trial in South Africa.

It also disputes the conclusion that the Bushiris were denied a fair hearing, pointing to their participation in proceedings, including opportunities to cross-examine witnesses and present their own evidence.

Pretoria further contests the finding that extradition would be unjust or oppressive because of the passage of time.

According to the appeal, the court did not adequately establish whether delays had compromised the possibility of a fair hearing or whether the extradition request was politically motivated.

The case has become one of the region's most closely watched legal disputes since the Bushiris left South Africa and returned to Malawi in November 2020 while on bail.

South African authorities have since sought their extradition, while the couple have maintained that they would not receive a fair trial and have raised concerns about their personal safety if returned.

The latest appeal is therefore about more than the fate of one high-profile religious couple. It touches on wider questions of judicial cooperation, the interpretation of extradition law and the balance courts must strike between protecting individual rights and honouring international legal obligations.

The ruling now under challenge, delivered in October 2026, overturned an earlier magistrates' court decision that had cleared the way for the Bushiris' extradition.

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With South Africa pressing ahead once again, the legal and diplomatic contest appears far from over.