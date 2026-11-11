Nigeria: 27 Airlines, 20 Shipping Lines Integrated in Single Window Platform

The National Single Window (NSW) platform has disclosed that 27 airlines and 20 shipping lines had been integrated into the platform.

The platform also processed N17bn in payments from importers and 169,211 licences, permits and certificates within eight months of operation, as the Federal Government moves to deepen digitalisation of Nigeria's trade processes.

The payments were processed for regulatory agencies, including the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) and Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service, among others.

The National Single Window was designed to provide a central electronic platform for submitting trade documents and obtaining regulatory approvals, thereby reducing duplication and simplifying cross-border transactions.

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President Bola Tinubu inaugurated the project on April 16, 2024.

The Director of the NSW Secretariat, Mr Tola Fakolade, disclosed this on Tuesday in Lagos during a stakeholders' engagement ahead of the launch of the project's second phase.

Fakolade said the platform had also recorded over 4,000 trade manifests and attracted more than 12,000 registered importers and clearing agents.

He added that the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) would be onboarded before the end of the year.

According to him, the integration of additional agencies would expand the platform's coverage and further simplify trade documentation and regulatory procedures.

However, Fakolade identified conflicting Harmonised System Codes and overlapping regulatory requirements as major challenges confronting the initiative.

He explained that some imported products were previously regulated by three or four government agencies under different HS Codes, creating complications for importers.

He said the committee was working with the Central Bank of Nigeria to resolve the discrepancies and streamline the regulatory requirements, adding that revised HS Codes would soon be uploaded onto the platform.

Fakolade also disclosed plans to expand training programmes and establish additional support centres outside Lagos to improve access to the platform.

He said the Secretariat currently operated only one physical support centre in Apapa, Lagos.

Speaking on the second phase, the Deputy Director and Southwest Regional Coordinator of the Nigeria Export Promotion Council, Benedict Itegbe, said the initiative would reduce documentation bottlenecks and strengthen Nigeria's non-oil export sector.

He said the council was among the agencies scheduled to go live under the second phase and was working with the NSW Secretariat and the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment to integrate its processes.

According to him, the platform would consolidate export documentation, including the Nigerian Export Proceeds Form, Customs export documents, export manifests and free zone permits, on a single portal.

Itegbe said the integration would eliminate multiple submissions, reduce procedural delays and make export transactions more efficient.

He added that the council would deploy its nationwide export support infrastructure to assist exporters with registration and document uploads while providing feedback to improve the system.

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Also speaking, the Comptroller-General of Customs, Dr. Bashir Adeniyi, represented by the Nigeria Customs Service Zonal Coordinator, Zone A, Frank Onyeka, said the second phase would simplify export procedures, accelerate cargo clearance and improve the ease of doing business.

Adeniyi said the over 95 per cent adoption rate recorded under the first phase demonstrated Nigeria's capacity to embrace digital trade solutions.

He added that integrating the platforms of participating agencies would reduce documentation delays, minimise cargo downtime and improve supply chain efficiency.

According to him, the initiative would also create opportunities for export businesses, boost non-oil revenue and strengthen Nigeria's competitiveness in international trade.