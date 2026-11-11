South Africa: Matlala Says He Didn't Know Impalas Were for Sibiya - South African News Briefs - November 11, 2026

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Matlala Says He Didn't Know Impalas Were for Sibiya

Alleged crime kingpin Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala has told the Madlanga Commission that he was unaware 20 impalas he agreed to give away were destined for former deputy national police commissioner Shadrack Sibiya's home, reports EWN. Matlala said he only discovered the intended recipient when arranging their transportation. He denied allegations that the animals were a gift in exchange for helping him secure a R360 million SAPS tender. He also accused Sibiya of pressuring and extorting him, claiming he feared for his safety and that of his family. His testimony comes amid scrutiny of financial dealings between the two, including payments totalling R550,000 and discussions about purchasing a plot of land.

SABC Warns of Broadcast Disruptions Amid Power Outage

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The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has warned audiences of disruptions to some broadcasting services following a prolonged power outage in Auckland Park and surrounding areas, reports SABC News. The public broadcaster has been relying on generator power since Sunday, but extended use of backup systems has affected normal transmission across certain platforms. City Power says it cannot confirm when electricity will be restored following a secondary explosion. The SABC says its technical teams are working to minimise disruptions while engaging relevant stakeholders to restore services.

Lottery Operator Sizekhaya Misses Sales Targets by 39%

New national lottery operator Sizekhaya Holdings has fallen 39% short of its projected ticket sales, reports EWN. It generated R2.1 billion against an anticipated R3.5 billion between June 2025 and September 2026. The National Lotteries Commission said that the decline is not unusual during a transition to a new operator. He acknowledged that Sizekhaya has also missed its revised sales targets. This comes after the Pretoria High Court set aside the awarding of the lottery contract over concerns about Trade Minister Parks Tau's tender evaluation process and ordered a fresh process within six months. Sizekhaya will, however, continue operating the lottery for at least another year while legal proceedings are finalised. Tau is still considering whether to appeal the ruling.

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