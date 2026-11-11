Zimbabwe: Drone Footage Reveals Troubling River Disruption Around Richbasin Granite Mine

Drone imagery raises fresh questions over the impact of granite extraction on one of Zimbabwe's major river systems, showing a seemingly continuous stretch of the Mazowe River upstream giving way to exposed rocks, sandbanks and disconnected pools of water downstream of mining operations linked to Richbasin Minerals.

From the air, the contrast is striking.

The Mazowe River appears to carry a continuous stretch of water as it winds through the surrounding vegetation, but as it approaches a sprawling granite mining operation linked to Richbasin Mine, the landscape changes dramatically.

Beyond the mining site, the river becomes increasingly fragmented, with extensive stretches of exposed rock, dry riverbed and shallow pools interrupting what appears to be a more continuous watercourse upstream.

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The aerial imagery presents a troubling picture of a river system seemingly losing its continuity around an industrial extraction site, raising questions about the possible diversion, obstruction or alteration of natural water flows by mining activities.

At the centre of the unfolding environmental concerns is Richbasin Mine, whose granite extraction operations have come under scrutiny over their proximity to the Mazowe River and the apparent encroachment of mining activities into its bed and banks.

The footage shows an extensive quarrying operation sitting immediately alongside the watercourse, with large excavated sections, exposed rock surfaces, processing areas, granite blocks and heavy machinery occupying the surrounding landscape.

The contrast between the river's upstream and downstream sections is particularly concerning.

While water is visible following the natural channel before reaching the mining area, the downstream section presents a markedly different picture, with water collecting in isolated stretches separated by exposed rocky and sandy sections.

Although the aerial imagery alone cannot establish the precise extent to which mining activities have altered the river's flow or caused the downstream drying, the visible changes warrant an urgent investigation into whether the natural channel has been diverted, obstructed or otherwise interfered with to facilitate extraction.

For communities and livelihoods dependent on the Mazowe River system, the implications could extend far beyond the immediate mining site.

Rivers are interconnected ecosystems whose health depends on the uninterrupted movement of water, natural sediment transport and the integrity of their channels. Interference with riverbeds and banks can alter water distribution, accelerate erosion, increase sedimentation and affect the availability of water downstream.

In the case of the Mazowe, these concerns come against the backdrop of growing national alarm over the deterioration of rivers and dams affected by mining activities.

Zimbabwe has already acknowledged the scale of the problem, with the Government declaring a state of disaster in May 2026 covering 17 river systems affected by mining-related degradation.

The Mazowe River was among the affected waterways, with extensive siltation, deforestation and mining activities identified as contributing to the deterioration of its catchment.

Mazowe Dam has also experienced worrying water shortages. In February 2026, its water levels were reported at just 11.3 percent, against a national average of 90.5 percent, while a subsequent government assessment put the dam's capacity at 14.2 percent.

The deteriorating water situation has direct consequences for agriculture.

Mazowe District, which planted 16,660 hectares of wheat during the previous season, the highest in Mashonaland Central, was forced to reduce its subsequent target to 12,000 hectares amid concerns over inadequate water supplies for irrigation.

Against this background, the apparent alteration of the Mazowe River channel around a major granite extraction operation raises questions about whether sufficient safeguards are being enforced to protect the country's already stressed water resources.

A mining operation under spotlight

Richbasin Mine has previously been presented as an example of Zimbabwe's mineral beneficiation ambitions through its granite cutting and polishing plant in Mutoko.

The US$5 million investment, reportedly processing approximately 70 tonnes of granite daily for export markets including Poland, China, Germany and the United States, has been promoted as evidence of the country's drive to move beyond exporting raw minerals.

However, the environmental footprint of the extraction activities supplying such operations is increasingly becoming an important part of the conversation around the sustainability of Zimbabwe's mining-led development agenda.

The Mutoko North legislator has previously raised concerns about granite mining companies, including Richbasin, over environmental rehabilitation, road maintenance and their contributions to surrounding communities.

The latest aerial imagery adds another dimension to those concerns, particularly the apparent proximity of the mining operation to the Mazowe River and the condition of the watercourse around the extraction site.

Zimbabwe's environmental laws are explicit about the protection of rivers against destructive mining activities.

Statutory Instrument 188 of 2024 prohibited alluvial mining in rivers and public streams, rendering previous authorisations for activities covered by the prohibition invalid.

The Government has repeatedly maintained that the prohibition remains in force. In May 2026, Lands and Agriculture Minister Anxious Masuka reiterated that position, declaring that no alluvial mining was permitted under SI 188.

While granite quarrying and alluvial mining are legally distinct activities, the distinction does not give operators permission to excavate within protected river channels or interfere unlawfully with riverbeds and banks.

The precise nature of the activities captured in the footage therefore requires examination against the applicable mining and environmental regulations.

It is against this legal backdrop that the response from the Environmental Management Agency (EMA) has raised further questions about enforcement and the respective responsibilities of the authorities tasked with protecting the country's rivers.

EMA spokesperson Amkela Sidange said the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development was responsible for regulating where mining activities could take place.

"It is the Ministry of Mines that regulates where and where not to mine. Mining issue refer to Ministry of Mines," Sidange said.

She added that she still needed to consult the agency's local office to establish what efforts had been made to address the reported riverbed mining activities.

"I still need to check with the local office in that area on efforts made to address the said riverbed mining," she said.

While the Ministry of Mines has responsibility for regulating mining operations and their locations, EMA's environmental protection and enforcement mandate places the agency at the centre of questions surrounding the apparent disruption of the river.

SI 188 of 2024 specifically prohibits alluvial mining and prospecting for alluvial deposits in or along rivers and public streams. The prohibition is intended to prevent destructive mining activities within watercourses, while the environmental regulatory framework provides for enforcement against activities that violate environmental requirements.

The distinction between mining regulation and environmental enforcement is therefore important.

The issue is not simply whether an operator holds a mining licence, but whether the activities taking place comply with the laws protecting rivers and whether the responsible authorities are taking action where violations are established.

If prohibited alluvial mining is taking place, what steps has EMA taken to enforce SI 188? Has the agency's local office inspected the area? Have any enforcement notices been issued, equipment seized or rehabilitation measures ordered?

And where granite extraction is taking place close to the river, what safeguards are in place to ensure that the natural watercourse is not obstructed, diverted or damaged?

These questions become even more significant when viewed against the wider deterioration of Zimbabwe's river systems.

The Government subsequently introduced a rehabilitation framework under Statutory Instrument 91 of 2026, allowing approved contractors to undertake river restoration and desiltation works under prescribed conditions.

The framework, however, does not provide a blanket licence for commercial mineral extraction under the guise of rehabilitation.

The authorities are therefore faced with questions that go beyond whether the company possesses mining licences or environmental approvals.

Has the natural course of the Mazowe River been altered to accommodate granite extraction? Have the necessary environmental safeguards been observed? Is the mining operation responsible for any obstruction or diversion of water, and what measures have been taken to protect downstream communities?

There is also the question of rehabilitation. Where mining activities have disturbed riverbanks, altered natural drainage patterns or left exposed sections of riverbed, what obligations have been imposed on the responsible operators to restore the affected areas?

Development at whose expense?

Zimbabwe's push for mineral beneficiation has increasingly placed mining at the centre of its economic development ambitions.

Granite, in particular, has become an important export commodity, with Government encouraging local processing to retain more value from the country's mineral resources.

But the economic benefits of mineral extraction cannot be measured solely through investment figures, export earnings, processing capacity and employment statistics.

They must also be weighed against the environmental costs, particularly where mining operations are situated within or close to sensitive ecosystems.

A cutting and polishing plant may represent progress in value addition, but that progress becomes difficult to defend if the extraction activities supplying it threaten the integrity of a river system relied upon by surrounding communities and agricultural producers.

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The apparent contrast in the Mazowe River around the Richbasin-linked mining operation presents precisely that dilemma.

On one side is a substantial granite extraction and processing investment, promoted as part of Zimbabwe's industrialisation drive.

On the other is a river whose channel appears increasingly exposed and fragmented around the mining site.

The critical question is whether the apparent interruption of the river's natural flow is a consequence of mining activities and, if so, who will be held accountable for the damage.

EMA's response also brings into focus the need for greater coordination between environmental regulators and mining authorities.

Referring mining-location questions to the Ministry of Mines does not remove the need for environmental monitoring, particularly when activities potentially affecting a protected watercourse are brought to the agency's attention.

For communities downstream, the distinction between the responsibilities of different government departments offers little comfort if the river continues to deteriorate and no effective intervention follows.

The Ministry of Mines must establish whether the activities captured in the footage fall within the boundaries and conditions of the relevant mining rights, while EMA must determine whether environmental regulations have been breached and what corrective measures are required.

Richbasin Mine also faces questions over the activities taking place around its mining operation, the proximity of its excavations to the river and the environmental safeguards governing its operations.

The company should explain whether any river diversion, excavation or alteration of the natural watercourse has taken place, and what measures are in place to prevent environmental damage.

For a country already grappling with water shortages, declining dam levels and deteriorating river systems, the protection of waterways cannot be treated as an inconvenience to industrial development.

The Mazowe River should not have to surrender its natural course to accommodate mineral extraction.

And if the apparent drying and fragmentation captured in the aerial imagery are linked to mining-related interference, the authorities must establish how it happened, whether it was authorised and what is being done to restore the river.

The value of a granite investment can be counted in tonnes and dollars.

The cost of losing a river is measured in livelihoods, water security and an environmental inheritance that may be impossible to recover.