Kenya: Senators Raise Concerns Over Kasarani Stadium's Readiness for Afcon 2027

Nairobi — The Senate Committee on Labour and Social Welfare has raised concerns over the preparedness of Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, to host matches during the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The committee, chaired by West Pokot Senator Julius Murgor, conducted an inspection of the facility to assess the progress of upgrade works ahead of the December 31 handover deadline.

The Senators questioned the pace of construction, accessibility for persons living with disabilities and the stadium's emergency preparedness.

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During the inspection, nominated Senator Crystal Asige called for sustainable accessibility measures to ensure persons with disabilities can comfortably access and use the facility.

Kajiado Senator Seki Lenku also questioned the stadium's firefighting preparedness following revelations by Nairobi City County officials that fire hydrants had no water during a previous inspection.

The concerns come as Kenya steps up preparations to co-host AFCON 2027 alongside Uganda and Tanzania.

The project team, led by Major Daniel Makana, briefed the committee on ongoing upgrade works and maintained that the stadium would be ready within the stipulated timelines.

48,000 capacity Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani and the 60,000 seater Raila Odinga International Stadium (Talanta Sports City) are among Kenya's designated match venues for AFCON 2027.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has been assessing Kenya's preparations to host AFCON 2027, with Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, among the key venues earmarked for the tournament.

The key issue is that CAF's approval depends on the stadium meeting its Category 4 requirements, covering infrastructure, spectator safety, accessibility, media facilities and match-day operations.

CAF's initial assessment in February 2026 found that none of the proposed tournament venues across the three host countries had met all the required standards. A subsequent inspection was scheduled to assess progress.

The specifications include a modern natural-grass pitch, proper drainage and irrigation, adequate floodlighting, dressing rooms, VIP facilities, media centres, press conference rooms and spectator circulation arrangements.

In September 2026, Sports Principal Secretary Elijah Mwangi said a recent CAF inspection had returned encouraging results, although this should not be interpreted as final stadium certification.