Kenya: Senate Committee Adopts Sh71.1bn County Additional Allocations Disbursement Report

11 November 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Budget has adopted a report on the proposed disbursement of an additional KSh71.1 billion to county governments in the 2026/2027 financial year.

The allocations cover various programmes, including universal health coverage, community health promoters, county headquarters, affordable housing components and development partner-funded projects.

However, the committee raised concerns over inconsistencies in the disbursement schedules, including mathematical errors and impractically small amounts arising from the splitting of allocations into separate tranches.

The report, adopted during a meeting at Parliament Buildings on November 10, identified discrepancies in the amounts assigned to Isiolo, Lamu, Tana River, Nyandarua and Tharaka Nithi counties.

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The committee proposed amendments to the Second Schedule, revising the allocations to KSh194.08 million for Isiolo, KSh107.91 million for Lamu, KSh159.49 million for Tana River, KSh197.03 million for Nyandarua and KSh153.02 million for Tharaka Nithi.

It also recommended correcting Tana River's allocation under the Third Schedule to KSh505.67 million, to be released in two equal instalments of KSh252.84 million on November 15, 2026, and February 15, 2027.

The committee further urged the National Treasury to adhere strictly to the approved cash disbursement schedules to ensure counties receive funds in time to support public service delivery.

It also called for the expedited assessment of projects whose funding is tied to performance requirements.

The report will now be tabled before the Senate for debate and consideration.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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