Nigeria: Leave Politics to Politicians, Northern Minorities Tell Clerics

11 November 2026
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Henry Umoru

ABUJA -- Ahead of the 2027 general elections, the Northern Nigeria Minorities Group, NNMG, has cautioned religious leaders, particularly imams and pastors, against partisan political involvement and the use of churches and mosques as platforms for political mobilisation.

The group, which represents more than 200 minority communities across Northern Nigeria and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), urged religious leaders to distinguish their spiritual responsibilities from partisan political activities, warning that inflammatory political messages from religious platforms could heighten tensions and expose Nigerians to violence.

Addressing journalists in Abuja yesterday, the Convener, Jacob Edi, also known as Kakaki Bassange, said religious leaders should focus on praying for the peace and unity of the country, while leaving partisan politics to politicians.

He said: "Politics is for politicians, religion is for pastors and imams. They should pray for this nation. They should pray for the peace and unity of Nigeria.

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"When a pastor or an imam tells you about peace, he is not looking for your vote. He is not even looking for your money. This is his duty. This is his calling."

Edi said anyone interested in partisan politics should relinquish religious leadership and join a political party to pursue such ambitions.

"If he wants to come into politics, he should remove the garment or remove the jalabia or whatever and go to any party," he said.

The group also cautioned opposition politicians against actions capable of destabilising the country, urging them to resolve political disagreements through constitutional and judicial processes.

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