South Africa: Ministers Pocket Pay Hikes As Millions Battle to Survive

The increase adds about R97,725 a year to a minister's remuneration package and R46,304 to an ordinary MP's package.

The announcement came on the same day Stats SA reported that unemployment had risen to 33.7%, with 8.6 million people officially unemployed.

Ministers will get nearly R98,000 more a year after President Cyril Ramaphosa approved salary increases for politicians, a decision unions have condemned as millions struggle to make ends meet.

The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) wants the 3.5% increase reversed, arguing that political leaders should put struggling households first.

AdvertisementThe Presidency announced the increases on Tuesday, 10 November. They are backdated to 1 April 2026.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The 3.5% adjustment covers ministers, deputy ministers, members of Parliament, premiers, members of provincial executive councils and provincial legislators.

Based on previously gazetted remuneration, the increase adds about R97,725 a year to a minister's package and R46,304 to an ordinary MP's.

AdvertisementThese are increases in total remuneration packages, which include pension contributions, rather than additional take-home pay.

Saftu general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi said the decision could not be justified against the country's unemployment crisis.

"This decision is indefensible in a country where, in the second quarter of 2026, 8.5 million people were officially unemployed and another 4.6 million formed part of the potential labour force. That means 13.1 million people were unemployed or part of the potential labour force," Vavi said, according to The Citizen.

Those figures refer to April to June. Newer figures released by Statistics South Africa on Tuesday show that official unemployment rose to 33.7% in the third quarter, with 8.6 million people unemployed.

The number of unemployed people increased by 97,000, even though employment also grew by 101,000 to 16.8 million.

The potential labour force is counted separately from official unemployment. It includes discouraged jobseekers and others who meet some, but not all, of the criteria for being officially unemployed.

Ramaphosa also approved a separate 4% increase for judges, magistrates, traditional leaders and members of national and provincial houses of traditional and Khoi-San leaders.

AdvertisementThe Presidency said the decision followed recommendations from the Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office-Bearers.

The commission considered factors including inflation, the affordability of increases for the state, previous pay decisions and average annual wage increases.

The Presidency said Ramaphosa urged public office-bearers to uphold their responsibilities and honour the public's trust.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Business Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Saftu accepted the separate increase for judges but called on Ramaphosa and Parliament to reverse the 3.5% adjustment for politicians.

"At a time when millions are unemployed, and households are being pushed deeper into hardship, leadership must be measured by service to the people, not by higher pay for those already entrusted with governing them," Vavi said.