Somalia: Somaliland Ports Authority Rejects Djibouti Claim On Berbera Staff Training

Berbera, Somaliland — The Somaliland Ports Authority has rejected a claim by the Djibouti Ports & Free Zones Authority (DPFZA) that 11 senior Berbera Port staff received six months of engineering and operational training in Djibouti, demanding its withdrawal and a public correction.

In a statement posted on its official X account, the Authority condemned the claim as false and misleading.

"The Authority confirms that no Berbera Port staff participated in the training programme described in the post. The claim is false and misleading and must be corrected," it said.

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The response followed a post on DPFZA's official X account outlining what it described as technical assistance and training provided to several ports. Its entry for Berbera cited engineering and operational training for 11 senior staff over six months in Djibouti.

The Somaliland Ports Authority also rejected Berbera's inclusion in the post's account of cooperation between Djibouti and Somalia.

"Berbera Port is located in the Republic of Somaliland and operates under Somaliland's jurisdiction. It must not be represented as part of Somalia's port institutions or cooperation arrangements," the Authority said.

It called on DPFZA to withdraw the claim and publish a correction through the same official channel.

"Public institutions have a responsibility to ensure that their communications are accurate. Publishing unsupported claims about another port authority's personnel and activities undermines the trust necessary for constructive regional cooperation," it said.

The Authority reaffirmed its commitment to professional engagement and regional cooperation based on accurate information, mutual respect and respect for Somaliland's institutions.