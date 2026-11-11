Somalia: Ted Cruz Pushes U.S. Ambassador Nominee On Somaliland Recognition

Washington, Nov. 11 — U.S. Senator Ted Cruz called for Washington to formally recognise Somaliland during a Senate confirmation hearing on Tuesday, while President Donald Trump's nominee for ambassador to Somalia pledged to strengthen ties with Somaliland, citing its importance to American security and economic interests.

Cruz questioned nominee Devin Kennington before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, highlighting Somaliland's record of self-government, peaceful transfers of power and partnerships with Taiwan and Israel. The committee held Kennington's nomination hearing on Nov. 10.

"I firmly believe that U.S. recognition of Somaliland would advance our national security interests in the Horn of Africa and beyond," Cruz said.

The Texas Republican pointed to Somaliland's location along the Gulf of Aden near major international shipping routes and its role in regional counterterrorism and anti-piracy efforts.

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Kennington said the administration wanted greater engagement with Somaliland, identifying its position on China, commercial opportunities and contribution to Red Sea security as reasons to deepen relations.

"I do believe that we have an interest in enhancing U.S. engagement with Somaliland," he said. "If confirmed, I would continue to engage the Somaliland authorities, including through in-person visits, and of course I would keep the committee informed."

During a series of questions, Kennington acknowledged that Somaliland had effectively governed its territory since 1991 and that its November 2024 election had been followed by a peaceful transfer of power.

He also acknowledged Somaliland's close diplomatic relations with Taiwan, China's opposition to its independence and Israel's recognition of Somaliland as an independent country.

However, Kennington reiterated that existing U.S. policy recognised Somalia's sovereignty and territorial integrity, including Somaliland.

Cruz then cited Trump's description of Somaliland as "a totally different country" from Somalia and twice asked whether Kennington agreed.

"Well, I would say certainly the conditions on the ground, yes, are very different in Hargeisa and in Somaliland than they are elsewhere throughout Somalia," Kennington replied.

His response acknowledged the different conditions in Somaliland but stopped short of endorsing formal recognition.

"I think President Trump is exactly right. Somaliland is not Somalia," Cruz said. "The president has made his position clear, and I believe it is time for the United States to formally recognise Somaliland."

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Cruz questioned why the State Department had not moved ahead with recognition and asked Kennington to identify any remaining obstacles.

"Despite the president's clear position, somehow at Foggy Bottom, the State Department has not moved forward with recognition," Cruz said. "What specifically is preventing the State Department from doing so?"

Kennington said he was not in a position to answer that question, while reiterating his commitment to closer engagement.

"I think it is important to U.S. national security interests and economic and commercial interests that we continue to engage the Somaliland authorities," he said, adding that, if confirmed, he would "certainly enhance our relationship with Somaliland."

Cruz closed the exchange by linking Kennington's confirmation to the State Department's response to what the senator described as presidential guidance.

"I think the State Department should follow the president's guidance, and I think your confirmation depends on the State Department following the president's guidance," he said.

The exchange followed Cruz's September meeting with Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi in Washington, where their discussions included international recognition, security cooperation and economic ties.

Cruz had previously urged Trump to recognise Somaliland in August 2025, several months before Israel formally recognised it in December that year.

The hearing highlighted Somaliland's strategic importance to the United States, with Cruz urging formal recognition and Kennington pledging to strengthen engagement in support of American security and economic interests.

(Reporting by Horn Diplomat; Editing by Desk)