South Africa: Swimming Icon Tatjana Smith Switches Allegiance to the Netherlands 'To Thrive, Not Just Survive'

Four-time Olympic medallist Tatjana Smith has announced that she will switch her sporting nationality to the Netherlands.

Swimmer Tatjana Smith (previously Schoenmaker), from whom Swimming South Africa (SSA) withheld prize money, has announced that she will swim for the Netherlands from now on.

South Africa's only Olympic gold medallist at the last two Olympic Games appears to have been hounded out by the very system she spent her career representing.

Smith gave a parting shot to the SSA system, saying athletes need an "opportunity to thrive, not just survive".

Smith, who holds both South African and Dutch citizenship, announced on 10 November that she would represent the Netherlands in the next chapter of her swimming career. According to the statement, World Aquatics has confirmed the switch in sporting nationality.

"Representing South Africa at the Olympic Games was my biggest childhood dream. To have lived that dream and won four Olympic medals is something I will always treasure," said Smith.

"Both South Africa and the Netherlands have always been part of who I am. I am deeply grateful to the South African swimming community, all my coaches, and to every South African who cheered me on. That gratitude will never change."

'My dream looks different'

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