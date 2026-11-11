South Africa: Tatjana Smith's Switch to the Netherlands - What Do You Think?

11 November 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Daily Maverick

South Africa's most decorated Olympian, Tatjana Smith, will swim for the Netherlands. Is it a loss, a betrayal or a wake-up call for Swimming South Africa? We want to hear from you.

Four-time Olympic medallist Tatjana Smith will no longer represent South Africa in the pool. Smith, who won her first Olympic medals as Tatjana Schoenmaker, announced on 10 November that she will swim for the Netherlands. She is aiming for the 2028 Games in Los Angeles.

Smith gave a parting shot to the Swimming South Africa (SSA) system, saying athletes need an "opportunity to thrive, not just survive".

Recently, Smith has been vocal about athlete welfare, challenging SSA over withheld prize money and limited commercial opportunities when competing.

What do you make of her decision? Tell us in the form below....

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