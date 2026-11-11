Nigeria: Dangote Postpones London Listing of $18b Cement Giant

Nigeria's Dangote Cement (NGX: DANGCEM) has suspended plans for a secondary listing on the London Stock Exchange, citing market volatility and the company's priorities. The decision was announced on November 10, 2026, following a board meeting, putting on hold efforts to expand access to international investors. The cement producer, valued at approximately ₦24.79 trillion ($18.4 billion), said its shares would remain listed on the Nigerian Exchange and that the decision would not affect its operations or business plans.

The postponement follows declines in global equity markets after the US midterm elections, which increased uncertainty over the outlook for technology stocks and government policy. Wall Street recorded losses during the previous week, while London's FTSE 100 Index also declined. A person familiar with Dangote Cement's plans said the company could reconsider the London listing when market conditions improve. The board did not announce a date for restarting the process.

Dangote Cement began discussions about a London listing in May 2026, seeking to increase international investor participation and improve liquidity in its shares. The proposed transaction involved selling more than 10% of the company's shares through a secondary offering, with proceeds going to the selling shareholder rather than the cement producer. The company had appointed Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase and Standard Bank as advisers and held discussions with investors in London, the Middle East and South Africa before suspending the plan.

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The company has considered listing in London several times since its Nigerian stock market debut in 2010. Earlier attempts were delayed by market downturns and the Covid-19 pandemic. Dangote Cement operates across 11 African countries and is one of the largest companies on the Nigerian Exchange by market capitalization. The planned London listing would have created another market for investors to trade its shares and potentially increased participation from institutions that face restrictions on investing directly in Nigeria.

The decision adds to challenges facing the London Stock Exchange, where companies have postponed listings or moved their shares to other markets. Airtel Money, which completed its London debut in October, has traded near its £1.96 offering price. Dangote Cement said it remains focused on its operations and growth plans. The company has not ruled out a London listing, but any renewed effort will depend on market conditions, investor demand and the valuation available to shareholders.

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Dangote Cement's decision to suspend its London listing shows how global market conditions can affect African companies seeking access to international investors. The company has a market capitalization of approximately $18.4 billion on the Nigerian Exchange, but its shares are traded in naira, limiting access for some foreign investors who face currency, custody and market access restrictions. A secondary listing in London could expand the investor base and increase the number of institutions able to trade the company's shares. The proposed transaction was expected to involve the sale of more than 10% of existing shares, meaning proceeds would go to the selling shareholder rather than provide capital for Dangote Cement's operations. At the reported market valuation, a sale of 10% would represent approximately $1.84 billion before pricing adjustments and transaction costs. However, selling shares during a period of market volatility could require a discount to attract investors, reducing proceeds for the shareholder. Delaying the transaction allows the company to reconsider pricing and demand when conditions change. The decision also reflects challenges facing London's equity market, where companies have struggled to complete offerings amid competition from other exchanges. For Nigeria, the suspension means Dangote Cement will remain accessible through its NGX listing without the additional trading channel that a London listing could provide. The company's business performance will continue to depend on cement demand, production costs, energy prices, foreign exchange movements and operations across its African markets. Investors will watch whether the company restarts the listing process, how much of its shares it proposes to sell and whether international demand supports its valuation. Until then, the suspension changes its capital market plans without changing the underlying business.