Congo-Kinshasa: DR Congo Must Keep Bilateral Disputes Out of the Francophonie Election

The election of the next Secretary-General of the Organisation internationale de la Francophonie should be a contest of leadership, competence and vision. The Democratic Republic of Congo should resist turning it into a referendum on its relations with Rwanda.

Kinshasa has every right to nominate Juliana Amato Lumumba, campaign for her and scrutinise incumbent Louise Mushikiwabo's record. Competitive elections can strengthen international institutions by demanding accountability and giving members a meaningful choice.

But reports that the DRC could withdraw from the organisation if Mushikiwabo is re-elected suggest an approach that undermines that purpose. A multilateral institution cannot function effectively if members make their continued participation conditional on securing their preferred electoral outcome.

The OIF serves a diverse membership whose shared interests extend beyond any bilateral dispute. Education, cultural cooperation, economic opportunity and the promotion of the French language deserve a substantive debate about what the organisation has delivered and where it should go next.

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That debate requires all candidates to explain their priorities, defend their credentials and demonstrate their ability to serve the entire membership. Mushikiwabo should be judged on her performance and proposals. Her challengers should face the same scrutiny. Nationality alone is neither a qualification nor a disqualification.

The organisation's full members have the responsibility to choose its leadership through the established process. Whether the outcome emerges through consensus or a vote, respecting that collective decision is an essential obligation of membership.

As a major French-speaking country, the DRC has much to contribute to the organisation's future. Its citizens' interests are better served by sustained engagement and effective diplomacy than by threats to abandon a platform for cooperation.

Kinshasa should therefore present a compelling case for its candidate and allow members to assess it freely. Any concerns about institutional impartiality should be supported by evidence and addressed through the organisation's mechanisms.

The same standard applies to every government: campaign vigorously, respect the rules and accept the outcome.

The Francophonie election should produce a leader with a mandate to serve its members. It should not become another arena in which regional antagonisms obstruct collective interests.