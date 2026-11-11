South Africa: Victory for Future Generations - Supreme Court of Appeal Rules On #cancelcoal

On 30 October 2026, the Supreme Court of Appeal handed down judgment in the youth-led #CancelCoal case, challenging South Africa's plans to procure 1500 megawatts (MW) of new coal-fired power. The Minister of Electricity and Energy (the Minister), appealed the High Court judgment, on the basis that the plan for new coal-fired power was a policy devised by government and was not reviewable under law and that the plan was an electricity plan and therefore was not a matter concerning the child that required a children's rights impact assessment.

The review and constitutional challenge, brought by the African Climate Alliance (ACA), Vukani Environmental Justice Movement in Action (VEM), and groundWork (gW), challenged the inclusion of 1500 MW of new coal-fired power in the government's 2019 Integrated Resource Plan (2019 IRP), the 2020 Ministerial Determination made in terms of section 34 of the Electricity Regulation Act and concurred in by the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (NERSA), on the basis that it violates the right to an environment not harmful to health and well-being and the rights of children amongst other constitutional rights.

The High Court previously found that the government's decisions were unconstitutional and invalid, citing failures to consider children's rights and to justify the limitation of constitutional rights. The Supreme Court of Appeal judgment dismissed the Minister's appeal with costs. The Supreme Court of Appeal found that given that the Minister had published the new 2025 Integrated Resource Plan, which did not make provision for new coal-fired power, there was no live issue before the Court and any ruling that the court would make would have no practical legal effect. The dismissal of the Minister's appeal means that the High Court judgment stands.

In the High Court, Judge Van der Westhuizen concluded that the rule 53 record and evidence provided by the Minister and NERSA was 'ominously silent on any considerations given to the effect that the additional 1 500 MW new coal-fired power will have on the environment and the health of the nation, in particular that of children'. The court went on to find that the Minister and NERSA failed to justify the limitation of these rights under section 36 of the Constitution.

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While the Supreme Court of Appeal did not get into the substantive arguments made by the legal representatives, in this case, the legal obligation on government and regulatory decision-makers when developing future energy and environmental policies to consider children and youth still stands. For the first time in South Africa's history, young activists and community organisations are leading a legal challenge to stop new coal. The recent United Nations Environmental Programme Report has reported that the world will not achieve the 1.5 degrees Celsius goal by 2030 to avoid catastrophic climate impacts, however, urgent action can still be taken to bring warming back to 1.5 degrees Celsius by 2100. To achieve this goal it would require stronger policies by government that take into account the interest of children who will inherit the earth. Therefore placing children's rights at the centre of energy decisions is not only a Constitutional requirement but also one under international law.

Air pollution from coal-fired power stations kills more than 2,200 South Africans every year and causes thousands of cases of bronchitis and asthma in adults and children annually. The government cannot simply approve more coal-fired power without showing that it has considered the consequences for people's health, the environment and, most importantly, children's constitutional rights.

"Government has and continues to ignore children and youth as vital stakeholders to be consulted in decision-making and the dismissal of the Minister's appeal maintains that requirement, and we trust that government will not ignore this legal duty" Michelle Sithole, Attorney at the Centre for Environmental Rights.

"The decision by the appeals court emphasizes the need to consider the rights of the people and the implications of decisions taken by government. New coal would have compromised our commitment to reduce pollution and fight climate change; this would have impacted negatively on people's health. It also strengthens the importance of engagement and proper consultation before decisions could be made, including consulting with youth and children."

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-Thomas Mnguni, groundWork

"We didn't just win a court case. We proved that our generation's voice carries legal weight." Sibusiso Mazomba, African Climate Alliance

"Our communities in the Highveld have suffered the deadly consequences of coal-fired power for far too long. The prevalence of respiratory infections is proof enough. This judgment sends a clear message that the state is in the wrong, and it cannot bypass its duty to protect future generations. Placing children's rights at the centre of energy policy is non-negotiable and we will keep holding the government accountable until every community can breathe freely". - Happy Tony Mtimonye, Vukani Environmental Justice Movement in Action (VEM)

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