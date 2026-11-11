Zimbabwe: Nssa's Dairibord Stake Purchase Clouds Varun Beverages Takeover

The proposed takeover of Dairibord Holdings by Indian beverage giant Varun Beverages has been thrown into uncertainty after the National Social Security Authority (NSSA) acquired an 8.5% stake in the dairy processor from the Equivest Asset Management consortium.

NSSA paid more than US$7 million for the shares, according to its general manager, Dr Charles Shava, in a transaction that has altered the shareholder dynamics surrounding the proposed change of control.

"NSSA bought the 8.5% Equivest Asset Management consortium shares for just above US$7m," Shava said.

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The acquisition comes at a critical stage of the proposed transaction, which remains under scrutiny by the Competition and Tariff Commission (CTC).

The commission is reviewing a deal involving a 48.79% stake in Dairibord, Zimbabwe's largest dairy processor, after a group of shareholders moved to consolidate a controlling interest in the company.

In July, Equivest, Mega Market and Mutare Mart & Exchange notified Dairibord's board that their combined shareholding had risen above 51%, adding that they were negotiating a potential acquisition of a controlling stake.

The shareholders subsequently submitted a merger notification to the CTC in August.

By September, Dairibord had identified Varun Beverages Holding (Zimbabwe) as the prospective acquirer.

However, NSSA's latest purchase removes a significant portion of Equivest's holding from the shareholder bloc that had been central to the proposed transaction, potentially complicating the ownership structure underpinning the takeover.

The acquisition was also concluded at a premium to Varun's agreed offer price, adding another dimension to the closely watched deal.

The latest development leaves the CTC's review unfolding against a changed shareholder landscape, with the eventual outcome of the proposed transfer of control still uncertain.