Zimbabwean Auditors Can Now Practise in the UK Under New Agreement

Zimbabwean accountants and auditors living and working in the UK will now be able to practise as statutory auditors if they qualified through the Public Accountants and Auditors Board

The agreement opens a clearer route to practise in the UK at the level Zimbabwean qualifications deserve, as audit regulators in the UK and Zimbabwe sign a mutual recognition agreement to recognise the recognition path for qualifications as a statutory auditor.

The Financial Reporting Council (FRC) and Zimbabwe's Public Accountants and Auditors Board (PAAB) have signed a memorandum of understanding on reciprocal arrangements (MOURA) which will support audit quality in both countries.

The agreement provides a route for auditors who have obtained the relevant professional qualifications as a statutory auditor in either the UK or Zimbabwe to more easily apply for recognition of their qualification and audit rights in the other nation.

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The FRC has assessed the qualifications and requirements that Registered Public Auditors undertake in Zimbabwe as equivalent to UK Statutory Auditor requirements, including the use of an independent expert to review our assessment.

This means in future UK audit firms will be able to export audit services to Zimbabwe, and will also be able to 'hire skilled, experienced, senior-level auditors who have qualified in Zimbabwe', the FRC confirmed. It follows on similar deals already signed with Australia, New Zealand and Switzerland.

Donald Mangenje, Public Accountants and Auditors Board secretary, said: 'This arrangement is the result of a detailed assessment by both regulators, and it confirms where Zimbabwe's audit qualification, and the way we regulate auditors, stand in comparison with one of the most established audit regimes in the world. That is a strong endorsement of the profession in Zimbabwe and of the institutions that train and regulate it.

'For Zimbabwean auditors, it opens a route to practise in the United Kingdom without requalifying, and for those in the diaspora it keeps the door open to come home. For the country, it shows that credible financial reporting and sound regulation are being taken seriously, which is what investors look for.'

The agreement follows a rigorous appraisal process. Richard Moriarty, FRC chief executive, said: 'Today's agreement signed between the UK and Zimbabwe further expands the opportunities for the UK's world-leading audit firms to export their services globally. This agreement maintains the high standards which investors and audit committees expect while expanding the pool of talent which UK firms are able to access and improve the quality of their audits.'

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The signing ceremony was held at the Department for Business in London and was hosted by small business minister Lord Leong.

The agreement will open up greater opportunities for qualified Zimbabwean auditors to work in the UK with the recognition of qualifications.

Levi Upenyu Mukono, deputy ambassador of Zimbabwe to the UK, added: 'This agreement is a practical expression of the Engagement and Re-engagement Agenda. It takes the relationship between Zimbabwe and the United Kingdom beyond dialogue into cooperation between institutions, and it does so in a field where trust and high standards matter.

'The mutual recognition of the audit qualification is a mark of confidence in strengthening professional cooperation between our two countries.

'For the many Zimbabwean accountants and auditors living and working in the United Kingdom, the agreement opens a clearer route to practise here at the level their qualification deserves, and keeps the door open for them to contribute at home. The Embassy congratulates PAAB and the Financial Reporting Council on bringing this work to a conclusion.'

The agreement was signed in London at a ceremony hosted by Lord Leong CBE, minister for small business at the Department for Business in Whitehall.