South Africa Court Postpones Bail Hearing of Nine Zimbabweans in Russia-Ukraine War Case

11 November 2026
New Zimbabwe (London)

The bail application of five Zimbabwean nationals arrested at OR Tambo International Airport over the weekend has been postponed to 17 November.

The men appeared briefly at the Kempton Park Magistrates' Court for alleged mercenary activities and are facing charges of contravening the Foreign Military Assistance Act.

The matter was postponed because the state prosecutor was not available in court.

According to Gauteng NPA Spokesperson Abram Magaboke, the accused were planning to use South Africa as a transit country.

"Nine Zimbabwean nationals have appeared before the Kempton Park and Johannesburg Magistrates Courts, following their arrest for allegedly attempting to travel from South Africa to participate in the Russia-Ukraine war. They're facing charges of contravening the Foreign Military Assistance Act. Their cases were postponed to 10 and 12 November 2026 respectively for legal representation. The NPA remains committed to upholding the rule of law and ensuring that those who contravene the laws of the country are held accountable."

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.