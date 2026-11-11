South Africa Court Postpones Bail Hearing of Nine Zimbabweans in Russia-Ukraine War Case

The bail application of five Zimbabwean nationals arrested at OR Tambo International Airport over the weekend has been postponed to 17 November.

The men appeared briefly at the Kempton Park Magistrates' Court for alleged mercenary activities and are facing charges of contravening the Foreign Military Assistance Act.

The matter was postponed because the state prosecutor was not available in court.

According to Gauteng NPA Spokesperson Abram Magaboke, the accused were planning to use South Africa as a transit country.

"Nine Zimbabwean nationals have appeared before the Kempton Park and Johannesburg Magistrates Courts, following their arrest for allegedly attempting to travel from South Africa to participate in the Russia-Ukraine war. They're facing charges of contravening the Foreign Military Assistance Act. Their cases were postponed to 10 and 12 November 2026 respectively for legal representation. The NPA remains committed to upholding the rule of law and ensuring that those who contravene the laws of the country are held accountable."