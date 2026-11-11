Malawi: Mukhito Hosts Indian High Commissioner As Dual Citizenship, Diaspora and Security Ties Top Agenda

Homeland Security Minister Peter Mukhito has welcomed the Indian High Commissioner to Malawi, Amararam, to his office for talks on strengthening relations between the two countries.

Mukhito said the discussions focused on three areas. The first was training and capacity building, including professional exchanges and specialised training, particularly in security and law enforcement.

The second was the welfare, rights and consular interests of Malawians living in India.

The third was dual citizenship, with the two sides exchanging views on India's legal position on Indian nationals seeking dual citizenship in Malawi.

The High Commissioner presented Mukhito with a traditional sculpture of Nataraja, the Hindu dancing form of Shiva and a symbol of India's cultural and spiritual heritage.

Mukhito said he accepted the gift as a gesture of goodwill.

He also accepted an invitation to join Malawi's Indian community in celebrating Diwali, the Festival of Lights.

"Malawi deeply values its longstanding friendship with India. Our shared commitment is to transform diplomatic goodwill into practical cooperation, stronger institutions and tangible benefits for the people of Malawi and India," Mukhito said in a statement.