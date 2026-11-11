Africa: One in Five Africans Faces Malnutrition, MPs Warn Ahead of Global Summit

Nairobi — Lawmakers have called for increased investment in indigenous foods and traditional farming systems as part of efforts to address food insecurity and malnutrition across Africa.

The legislators say promoting traditional crops and improving access to balanced diets could help reverse poor nutrition outcomes while strengthening countries' capacity to feed their populations.

Mandera West MP Adan Yusuf Haji, who chairs the Eastern Africa Parliamentary Alliance on Food Security and Nutrition, said governments must prioritise food production and allocate adequate resources towards tackling malnutrition.

Speaking ahead of the Third Global Parliamentary Summit on Hunger and Malnutrition scheduled for November 16 and 17 in Nairobi, Haji warned that the scale of global malnutrition required urgent intervention.

He cited estimates indicating that 700 million people worldwide are malnourished, while one in five people in Africa faces malnutrition.

Haji said the summit would provide a platform for lawmakers to share experiences, strengthen partnerships and identify priority areas for parliamentary action.

He emphasised that food security should be treated as a national development priority, arguing that countries must first guarantee their ability to feed their populations.

The summit, which will be hosted in Africa for the first time, is expected to bring together parliamentarians and other stakeholders to explore legislative and policy solutions to hunger and malnutrition.