Nigeria: President Tinubu Reaffirms Determination to Overcome Insecurity, Thanks Jigawa People for Support

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Tuesday in Dutse, Jigawa State, reaffirmed his administration's determination to overcome the country's security challenges through sustained reforms, including improved salaries and welfare for the armed forces and police personnel.

Addressing the mammoth crowd of party faithful at Dutse Township Stadium, the President said his administration is strengthening the security agencies to protect lives and property across the country.

" I promise you, we are working hard to ensure that Nigeria is safe and our forces are well taken care of, regardless of where they come from.

"We will conquer insecurity. We've been through many wars. We will defeat our enemies. Enemies of unity, Enemies of stability. Enemies of hope. I assure you that we are doing that.

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"We're strengthening the police; we're strengthening the armed forces. We are paying better salaries today," President Tinubu said.

He presented the All Progressives Congress campaign manifesto, "From Reforms to Prosperity," outlining his administration's achievements and plans in infrastructure, healthcare, agriculture and security.

He said the manifesto provided a blueprint for consolidating economic reforms, expanding opportunities and delivering shared prosperity.

The President pledged to complete ongoing programmes and projects, noting that the administration's policies were already yielding results across several sectors.

He defended removing the wasteful fuel subsidy. He said political rivals advocating for its return are only trying to deceive Nigerians, questioning how they would fund developmental projects if elected.

The President assured the people of a better future, saying withdrawing the wasteful petroleum subsidy has made several laudable projects across the country's geopolitical zones possible.

"You have seen what we are doing. Across the country, no region is left behind. Those who think they should bring the subsidy back are liars.

"How will they pay for those commitments? How will you repair the roads? How will you maintain them? How will you function, President Tinubu queried.

President Tinubu also pledged further support for small-scale farmers through financing, mechanisation and irrigation.

"We will reward small-scale farmers. Interest-free loans for farmers are coming. Prosperity is coming. Food security will happen," he said.

Thanking the people of Jigawa for their loyalty and support, the President urged them to participate actively in the forthcoming general elections and vote for APC candidates at all levels.

Before the rally, President Tinubu commissioned the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Multi-Purpose Skills Acquisition Centre and the Renewed Hope Technical Services Centre. He also virtually commissioned the three-kilometre dualised Old Police Station-Palace Road in Dutse.

The President also commissioned 400 tractors and other agricultural equipment procured by the state government to support mechanised farming and strengthen food sufficiency and security.

In his welcome address, Governor Umar Namadi commended President Tinubu's development initiatives in Jigawa and across Northern Nigeria.

He highlighted the Greater Hadejia Water Project, which he said was 60 per cent complete, the Katsina-Maradi rail line, and federal interventions in education, agriculture and social welfare.

The governor thanked President Tinubu for approving the establishment of Federal Colleges of Education in Dutse and Hadejia.

Governor Namadi particularly lauded President Tinubu for fulfilling his promise to the late Emir of Dutse, Dr Nuhu Muhammad Sunusi, during the 2023 campaign to tackle the acute water shortage in Dutse and for approving the establishment of Federal educational institutions in the State.

He also commended President Tinubu for establishing NELFUND, from which thousands of Jigawa students have benefited, as well as the Conditional Cash Transfer that brought succour to several indigent families in the State.

Governor Namadi requested President Tinubu's intervention in the ecological challenges in Dutse and Hadejia, which he said require federal government attention, as they "have become insurmountable for the state government."

Also speaking, Vice President Kashim Shettima reminded the people of Jigawa State of President Tinubu's commitment to the welfare and progress of Northern Nigeria and called on them to continue supporting President Tinubu's administration.

The Vice President recalled that Tinubu's support enabled the late President Muhammadu Buhari to win the 2015 and 2019 presidential elections.

He also recalled that the President had supported former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Nuhu Ribadu, respectively, in their presidential quests, and called on the people to reciprocate that support and commitment by voting for the APC in the 2027 general elections.

The Director General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Senator Abdulaziz Yari, reiterated President Bola Tinubu's commitment to quality leadership, national economic consolidation, and advancing prosperity for Nigerians.

He challenged the opposition to advance better socio-economic policies than those championed by the Tinubu administration, rather than clamouring for divisive politics.

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Speaking on behalf of the Progressive Governors Forum, the Governor of Sokoto State, Dr Ahmed Aliyu, chronicled previous critical political interventions and relationships that President Tinubu had with men of Northern Nigerian extraction, saying it was time to support a dynamic, focused and determined leader like President Tinubu who has taken bold steps that have now halted the nation's movement to the precipice.

The Deputy Director General, APC Presidential Campaign Council and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Bunu and the Special Adviser to the President on Political Affairs and Other Matters, Ibrahim Masari, commended President Tinubu's purposeful leadership and urged the party supporters to support the President and every other contestant in the forthcoming elections, to enable the party to actualise its manifesto to Nigerians.

Dignitaries at the rally included Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas; APC governors; ministers; and other political leaders from across the country.

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President

(Information and Strategy)

November 10, 2026