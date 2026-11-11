Liberia: NEC Shakes Up Election Magistrates, Appoints Regional Coordinators Ahead of 2029 Polls

The National Elections Commission (NEC) has announced a major personnel reshuffle, transferring, promoting and reassigning election magistrates and other field officials across Liberia as part of efforts to strengthen its operations ahead of the 2029 general elections.

The restructuring, announced Tuesday, includes transferring 13 senior election magistrates, promoting three personnel, appointing four regional coordinators and reassigning five assistant election magistrates.

According to an official NEC release, the changes were approved by the commission's Board of Commissioners and will take effect Jan. 2, 2027.

"The decisions form part of the Commission's efforts to strengthen its institutional and operational capacity ahead of the 2029 General Elections," the NEC said.

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Under the new arrangement, Alfred W. Tokpa moves from Upper Bong to Grand Gedeh County; Paye M. Toekpei from Lower Montserrado to Lower Lofa; and Honoria D. Saylee from Maryland to Lower Bong.

David A. Logan has been transferred from Grand Bassa to Upper Montserrado, while James K. Condor has been transferred from Upper Montserrado to Grand Bassa.

Joseph M. Kiazolu moves from Grand Cape Mount to Gbarpolu, Ernest K. McCay from Gbarpolu to Grand Cape Mount, and Marcus Sawi Kpou from Grand Gedeh to Grand Kru.

Other transfers include D. Moses Nyenatoh from River Gee to Maryland; Fulton T. Yankee from Margibi to Bomi; Azanto Lekpor from Lower Nimba to Upper Nimba; Isaac H. Williams from River Cess to Sinoe; and Milton D. Paye from Upper Nimba to Margibi.

Meanwhile, Albert F. Smith has been retained as senior election magistrate for Upper Lofa County.

The commission also announced three promotions to senior election magistrate positions.

Robert Gaye, previously a logistics officer in Lower Montserrado, has been promoted to senior election magistrate for the same area.

Deddeh Marshall, formerly assistant election magistrate for Margibi, has been promoted to senior election magistrate for River Cess, while Daniette T. Davis has been elevated to senior election magistrate for River Gee.

In another major development, the NEC appointed four regional coordinators to oversee electoral activities across designated counties.

Gongkpa Blackie will coordinate Region One, covering Margibi, Grand Bassa and River Cess, with Buchanan serving as the duty station.

George Bondo will oversee Region Two, comprising Lofa, Gbarpolu, Bomi and Grand Cape Mount, operating from Tubmanburg, Bomi County.

Stanislaus Wisseh has been assigned to Region Three, covering Bong and Nimba, with his duty station in Sanniquellie, Nimba County.

Robert N. Sele will coordinate Region Four, covering Grand Gedeh, River Gee, Sinoe, Maryland and Grand Kru, operating from Fish Town, River Gee County.

Explaining the new structure, the commission stated:

"The regional coordination arrangement is expected to enhance communication between the Commission's headquarters and its Magisterial Offices, strengthen field supervision, and facilitate more effective coordination of electoral activities across the four designated regions."

Additionally, five assistant election magistrates have been reassigned.

Musulyn L. Kollie moves from Upper Montserrado to Bomi, Boakai V. Johnson from Bomi to Gbarpolu, and Sensee A. Kromah from Grand Cape Mount to Lower Bong.

Thomas H. Wilson moves from Maryland to Grand Kru, while Dorku Garr transfers from Grand Kru to Maryland.

As part of the restructuring, the NEC identified 11 vacant positions to be filled through recruitment.

These include two senior election magistrate positions in Upper Bong and Lower Nimba, along with nine assistant election magistrate vacancies in Upper Montserrado, Lower Montserrado, Grand Cape Mount, Margibi, Grand Gedeh, Lower Lofa, Sinoe, River Cess, and River Gee.

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The commission also said six additional field personnel have been directed to report to its Human Resource Section for evaluation and possible reassignment.

Their identities and potential assignments were not disclosed.

The reshuffle comes as the NEC prepares its administrative structures for the 2029 elections, with election magistrates playing critical roles in voter registration, polling preparations and electoral supervision.

"The latest personnel adjustments underscore the NEC's commitment to building a more responsive, efficient, and operationally prepared electoral administration as it continues preparations for the 2029 General Elections," the commission stated.

The NEC maintained that the changes will strengthen field operations, improve personnel deployment and enhance coordination of electoral activities nationwide.