Liberia: 2,718 Civil Servants to Retire Dec. 31 As CSA Flags 117 Unresolved Cases

MONROVIA — A total of 2,718 government employees will retire from the civil service on Dec. 31, and 117 others whose retirements were never resolved in previous years are still waiting on their cases, the Civil Service Agency said Tuesday.

Director-General Josiah F. Joekai said the figures came from a nationwide data collection and pre-retirement counseling exercise the agency carried out with the National Social Security and Welfare Corporation across all 15 counties and 67 government spending entities. He spoke at the Information Ministry's regular press briefing in Monrovia.

"The exercise successfully captured 2,835 employees, of whom 2,718 are scheduled to retire effective December 31, 2026, while the remaining 117 represent outstanding retirement cases from previous years," Joekai said.

He said the exercise was designed to identify employees eligible for retirement, verify their employment and personal records, counsel them before they leave and help enroll them in the pension system. It was also meant to flag outstanding cases that need administrative intervention, particularly those of employees who had trouble completing retirement procedures in the past, he said.

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Under the new arrangement, Joekai said, eligible employees are identified, counseled and documented before their retirement dates, so the institutions involved can begin processing their transition before they leave public service. He said the approach should reduce administrative bottlenecks and spare qualifying employees the prolonged difficulties some of their predecessors faced.

Retirement planning should not begin only when an employee reaches the mandatory retirement date, he said, but should be part of a coordinated process that prepares workers for life after public service.

"Public servants who have faithfully served their country deserve a retirement process that respects their contributions and protects their lawful entitlements," Joekai said.

He said the partnership with NASSCORP is part of the government's effort to improve pension enrollment and coordination among the institutions responsible for retirement administration, and that the reforms reflect President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's commitment to the welfare of public servants.