Ethiopia: Tanzanian Delegation Interested in Ethiopia's Agricultural Commodity Standards Practice

Addis Ababa — Tanzania's Capital Markets Tribunal Chairperson, Ntemi Nimilwa Kilekamajenga, has expressed interest in Ethiopia's experience in ensuring that agricultural commodities meet international market standards, citing the Ethiopian Commodity Exchange's quality assessment practices and specialized academy as valuable institutional lessons.

The Tanzanian delegation head told ENA that the delegation was particularly impressed by the Commodity Exchange's extensive range of traded agricultural products and the academy which plays an important role in ensuring the quality of agricultural commodities destined for export.

He noted that Ethiopia trades a wider range of agricultural products than Tanzania, citing maize, which is not currently among the commodities traded through Tanzania's commodity exchange, as one example.

The delegation head identified the Ethiopian experience as an important lesson, particularly the need to consider expanding the range of agricultural products traded through Tanzania's commodity exchange.

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Kilekamajenga said the academy established by the Ethiopian Commodity Exchange was a notable practice that a Tanzanian commodity exchange staff should visit Ethiopia and learn how the institution ensures exported agricultural products meet internationally required quality standards.

He stated that Tanzania's Ministry of Finance accompanying the delegation had also developed an interest in exploring ways to facilitate such a learning visit upon their return.

The delegation also gained firsthand insight into how the exchange applies its quality assurance system, particularly in assessing coffee destined for international markets, Eliad E. Mndeme, a Tanzanian lawyer and member of the delegation, said.

He said the delegation was taken through the coffee assessment process, which involves evaluating its taste, aroma and preparation; and also had an opportunity to participate in testing the coffee.

Mndeme said the quality assurance mechanism gives international buyers confidence that coffee traded through the exchange meets the required standards.

He also highlighted the financial benefits of the system, explaining that farmers who obtain quality certificates from the exchange can use them to secure bank loans as the certificates serve as tradable.