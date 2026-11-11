Liberia: Record-Breaking 4k Runners to Hit Monrovia Streets for 2026 Liberia Marathon

Monrovia is bracing for its premier annual road-running spectacle as the Liberia Marathon Trust (LMT) officially earmarks Sunday, November 15, 2026, for the staging of the highly anticipated 2026 Liberia Marathon.

In a statement released on Tuesday, November 10, organizers confirmed that this year's edition has already sold-out weeks in advance, set to host a record-breaking field of over 4,000 professional athletes, amateur runners, and physical fitness enthusiasts.

Established in 2011 as a Liberian-based non-profit organization, the Liberia Marathon Trust (LMT) has been instrumental in embedding long-distance road running into the national sports framework. Staged under the inspiring theme "Building Bridges, Breaking Barriers," the 2026 edition continues the proud tradition of offering World Athletics-certified courses utilizing state-of-the-art electronic chip-timing technology to ensure global competitive standards.

This year's edition will feature fierce competition across five distinct race categories designed for diverse skill levels and athletic abilities. Elite long-distance runners will take on the ultimate test of endurance in the grueling 42.2k Full Marathon, while middle-distance specialists clash in the 21.1k Half Marathon. Fast-paced road runners and recreational fitness enthusiasts will battle in the popular 10k Footrace, while dedicated 10k Wheelchair and Crutches races underscore the tournament's commitment to inclusivity by delivering world-class opportunities for para-athletes.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Organizers anticipate an intense battle at the top of the leaderboard, featuring a showdown between Liberia's premier long-distance runners and elite international guests. Cash prizes and accolades will be awarded to the top three male and female finishers in each category, along with special honors for the top Liberian crossers at the finish line.

Organized in close collaboration with the Ministry of Youth and Sports as a key government partner, the event reflects an unprecedented level of institutional cooperation.

For the second consecutive year, mining titan ArcelorMittal Liberia leads the corporate lineup as the official Platinum Sponsor--not only providing major funding but also entering the largest corporate running contingent in the event's history.

A robust coalition of recurring and first-time partners including Monrovia Breweries, UN Women, Firestone Liberia, AccessBank, Doxxbet, NASSCORP, and Lonestar cell MTN have also thrown their full weight behind the race.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Athletics By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Highlighting the event's deep societal relevance, more than 175 registered teams--comprising corporate entities, civil society organizations, fitness clubs, and government agencies--will line up alongside thousands of individual runners.

With just days remaining before the starting gun fires across the capital, the Liberia Marathon Trust issued a call for unity, encouraging participants to embrace the true spirit of athletic camaraderie.

"As we count down to race day, we wish all participants a great race and remind everyone of the true meaning of sportsmanship and mutual support," the LMT stated. "Eventually, this finish line can only be reached together."