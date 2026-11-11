Liberia Urges Humanitarian Deals in Ukraine War

NEW YORK — Liberia urged Russia and Ukraine to build on the cooperation that helped reunite children with their families, calling for further agreements to evacuate civilians, expand aid access and exchange prisoners as the parties pursue negotiations to end the war.

Speaking at a United Nations Security Council briefing on Monday, November 9, Liberia's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Lewis G. Brown II, pointed to the reunifications as an example of what the two sides could achieve through direct cooperation. He welcomed U.S. First Lady Melania Trump's role in facilitating the effort and credited Russian and Ukrainian representatives with helping make it possible.

"The task now is to make such cooperation sustained and repeatable. Further arrangements should enable safe and voluntary evacuations, assistance for civilians who remain, expanded humanitarian access on both sides of the front line, and additional exchanges of prisoners of war and releases of unlawfully detained civilians," Brown said.

Brown urged the parties and those facilitating their contacts to use existing channels to pursue those agreements and sustain negotiations toward ending the war. He called for an immediate ceasefire leading to a comprehensive and lasting peace in accordance with the UN Charter and international law. He also reaffirmed Liberia's support for Ukraine's sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders.

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Brown condemned attacks on civilians and civilian facilities, calling on all parties to respect international humanitarian law and protect hospitals, schools and infrastructure essential to civilian survival. He said the International Committee of the Red Cross should have full access to prisoners of war in accordance with the Geneva Conventions, and that humanitarian workers should be able to operate safely and reach people in need without delay or obstruction.

Brown said Ukrainians and civilians in Russia affected by the war deserve a future beyond repeated loss and uncertainty.