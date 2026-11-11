Nigeria: 2027 - Sule Lamido Has Not Endorsed Tinubu, Jigawa PDP Replies Shettima

The PDP called on Vice President Kashim Shettima and the All Progressives Congress (APC) to desist from acting as proxy spokespersons for Mr Lamido.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Jigawa State has dismissed claims that former Governor Sule Lamido endorsed President Bola Tinubu's 2027 re-election bid.

The PDP called on Vice President Kashim Shettima and the All Progressives Congress (APC) to desist from acting as proxy spokespersons for Mr Lamido.

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The PDP, in a press statement signed by its Jigawa State Chairman, Babandi Gumel, spoke in response to remarks made by Mr Shettima at an APC campaign rally in Dutse, Jigawa State.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that at the rally, Mr Shettima claimed that Jigawa had become an unassailable APC stronghold, with all former governors of the state--including Mr Lamido, Ali Sa'ad, Saminu Turaki, and Muhammad Badaru--united in support of the ruling party ahead of 2027.

Rejecting the claim, the PDP chairperson maintained that Mr Lamido remains firmly in the opposition fold and has never declared backing for the APC.

"We wish to state unequivocally that HE Dr Sule Lamido has never, at any point, endorsed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu or the All Progressives Congress (APC) for 2027 or any other term," Mr Gumel said.

Describing the former governor as an institution in Nigerian politics, the party noted that Mr Lamido's track record demonstrates an aversion to political double-dealing and third-party endorsements.

"Dr Sule Lamido is an iconic leader of national stature whose political career, principled consistency, and fearless track record speak for themselves. He is not a political lightweight, nor is he a politician who needs proxy spokespersons, political handlers, or executive endorsements made on his behalf," the statement read.

Mr Gumel pointed to the 2013/2015 "G7 Governors" crisis, where five founding governors defected to form the APC, while Mr Lamido--despite co-leading the reform agitation--refused to jump ship, choosing party-building over opportunistic power shifts.

"Throughout his decades of public service--from the PRP era to his time as Minister of Foreign Affairs and two-term Governor of Jigawa State--Sule Lamido has never hidden his political views or spoken through third parties. When he agrees with a cause, he champions it publicly without fear; when he disagrees, he opposes it openly without compromise," Mr Gumel stated.

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The party added that should Mr Lamido ever choose to endorse any candidate, he possesses the personal stature, eloquence, and political courage to do so in his own voice, describing outside pronouncements as manufactured alignments.

The PDP reiterated that the Jigawa PDP party structure remains intact, formidable, and ready to take its cues solely from Mr Lamido, advising the APC federal-led administration to concentrate on pressing national governance challenges rather than phantom alliances.