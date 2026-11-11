Nigeria: Tanzanian Golfer Clinches 2026 Nigeria Ladies Open Title in Abuja

Olomi sealed the title after three rounds of stroke-play competition, finishing five strokes ahead of her closest challenger, Afi Amez edo, who returned 234, 18-over-par.

Tanzanian golfer Neema Olomi has emerged champion of the 2026 Nigeria Ladies Open Championship after posting a 13-over-par total of 229 at the IBB International Golf and Country Club, Abuja.

Olomi sealed the title after three rounds of stroke-play competition, finishing five strokes ahead of her closest challenger, Afi Amez edo, who returned 234, 18-over-par.

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Madina Hussein finished third with 238, 22-over-par, while Hawa Wanyeche occupied fourth position after carding 241, 25-over-par.

Olomi began her campaign with a 74 in the opening round before returning 75 in the second round.

She carded 80 in the final round to secure the championship.

Reacting to her victory, Olomi described the achievement as rewarding, saying the competition tested her consistency, patience, and ability to stay focused under pressure.

"I am delighted to win the Nigeria Ladies Open, especially against a strong field of talented golfers from different countries.

"It was not an easy competition, but I remained focused, trusted my game and stayed committed throughout the three rounds.

"I am grateful to the organisers for providing a competitive platform and for the hospitality extended to all the players. This victory will motivate me to work harder and pursue greater achievements," she said.

Afi Amez edo, who finished runner-up, recorded rounds of 77, 79, and 78, while Hussein returned 76, 83 and 79 to secure third position.

The championship drew more than 100 female golfers from different countries and backgrounds, including several Nigerian players.

Loveness Mungure and Aalaa Somji finished with identical totals of 254, while Wendy Gyan and Tracey Humbira returned 256 apiece.

Among the Nigerian competitors, Omowonuola Olarewaju finished with 271, while Josephine Benjamin recorded 274. Susan Marcus and Dorcas Daniel returned 276 and 279, respectively.

Speaking on the successful hosting of the championship, Lami Ahmed, President of the Ladies Golf Association of Nigeria (LGAN), described the tournament as an important platform for promoting women's golf and strengthening international sporting relationships.

Ms Ahmed said the impressive turnout and participation of golfers from different countries reflected the growing interest in women's golf and Nigeria's capacity to host international competitions.

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"We are delighted with the successful conclusion of the 2026 Nigeria Ladies Open. The championship has provided an excellent opportunity for female golfers to compete, showcase their abilities and build valuable relationships.

"Our objective is to continue creating opportunities for women and young girls to embrace golf, develop their talents and compete at higher levels.

"We are particularly encouraged by the quality of competition and the participation of international golfers. We hope this championship will continue to grow in stature and attract even more players in subsequent editions," she said.

Ms Ahmed commended the participating golfers, sponsors, officials, volunteers and other stakeholders for their contributions to the successful organisation of the championship.

She also reaffirmed LGAN's commitment to developing women's golf, nurturing emerging talents and strengthening Nigeria's position as a destination for international golf competitions.

The tournament, organised by LGAN, was played over three rounds of 18 holes, culminating in 54 holes of individual stroke-play competition at the IBB International Golf and Country Club, Abuja.

The championship brought together female golfers, providing a platform for competition, talent development and the promotion of women's golf in Nigeria and across the continent.

(NAN)