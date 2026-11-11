Rwanda: From Icyumba Cya Rap to a New Album--Tuff Gang Looks Ahead

For Tuff Gang fans, the possibility of a new group project has become a familiar source of anticipation. More than a decade after the crew last gave listeners a collective project to look forward to.

There are fresh signs that the wait could be nearing its end. But this time, fans may want to hold off on counting down to a release date.

In 2023, Tuff Gang announced a joint mixtape with producer Davydenko. The producer later said it was expected to arrive in December that year, adding that the audio was complete but the visuals had taken longer than planned.

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The promised release never came. Snippets circulated, interest grew and, eventually, the conversation around the mixtape faded. The affection for the group, however, remained visible, including through the reception of 'Icyumba cy'Amategeko,' the 2024 EP by Riderman and Bulldogg.

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The prospect of a wider Tuff Gang return is now back in the conversation. A source close to the group says that November 8 marked the completion of visual recording for the first song on the project. The source also says the album is expected to be showcased at the third edition of Icyumba cya Rap, scheduled for Boxing Day at Zaria Court.

More tracks have reportedly been added since the original announcement. That has raised a question among fans: is the group preparing the mixtape it promised in 2023, or has the project grown into a full-length album?

The current members of Tuff Gang are Bulldogg, P-Fla, Fireman and Green P. There is also speculation that the project could include vocals and previously unreleased recordings by the late Jay Polly, although that has not been confirmed.

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In an interview, P-Fla offered a more direct update on the album, confirming that Davydenko is producing it. He also made clear that the project is still being worked on.

"Green P has been telling me to stop telling people about that album, but I can't help myself," the rapper said. "I am part of Tuff Gang, but also a fan who looks forward to us releasing new music. The album is being made by Davydenko, and the reason it is not released yet is that it is not finished. But I am excited for the rap community and when they get to hear it."

For Green P, the group's period away from the spotlight did not necessarily mean that Rwandan hip-hop was standing still. He recalled the late Jay Polly's words, saying, "There is no earth without prophets," and pointed to the emergence of newer acts such as Zeotrap and Ish Kevin as a sign that the genre was in capable hands.

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Their rise, he said, gave the older generation some reassurance that hip-hop would continue to find an audience and new voices.

Green P also spoke about missing the sense of togetherness that once defined the scene, when artistes could attend the same show, spend time together and support one another. He described that shared understanding as something that was difficult to recreate.

That sense of community is part of the thinking behind Icyumba cya Rap, which is preparing for its third edition.

The event was established to promote hip-hop culture in Rwanda and provide rappers with a platform to connect with fans. Its organisers also see it as a way to bring together artistes, listeners and other people working to grow the genre through regular rap-focused concerts.

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The first edition was initially scheduled for December 27, 2024, at Canal Olympia Rebero but was postponed after heavy rain damaged equipment prepared for the show. It eventually took place on January 10, 2025, at Camp Kigali. Across its first two editions, the event brought established rappers and younger performers together.

The previous line-up included Riderman, Fireman, Bulldogg, Kenny K-Shot, Zeotrap, P-Fla, Kivumbi King, Logan Joe and Bruce The 1st.

P-Fla said the response to the event had challenged his expectations about what independent hip-hop organisers could achieve.

"We thought an event of that caliber required heavy investors," he said. "To see us create it on our own and have them interested in a full rap show, a stage like that, thousands of tickets sold, and it is all for the love of hip-hop, that was a beautiful thing."

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Green P said seeing Icyumba cya Rap becoming an annual event was equally satisfying. He hopes it will continue for generations, pointing to the organisation and consistency behind a show built by people who entered a music scene where rap was often dismissed as "music for street kids."

The group is also expected to perform at Bank of Kigali's 60th anniversary celebration at BK Arena on December 5, alongside Bruce Melodie, Butera Knowless, Riderman and Active.

Away from the group project, P-Fla is preparing his own album, 'Umunsi Wa 3,' which he said is in post-production.

For now, Tuff Gang's return remains a work in progress.

There is no confirmed release date, and P-Fla's comments suggest the album still needs time. After the silence that followed the 2023 announcement, fans have reason to be curious, but the next chapter will depend on when the group is ready to put the music out.