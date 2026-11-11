Malawi: Choir Walks From Monkey Bay to Lilongwe to Raise K10 Million for Gospel Album

The Livingstone Monkey Bay Station Choir has finished a fundraising big walk from Monkey Bay in Mangochi District to Kasamba in Lilongwe, all in the name of spreading the Gospel through song.

The 32-member choir, founded in 2012, is aiming to raise K10 million to pay for its first audio and video album and an official launch in Monkey Bay.

So far it has raised K1 million.

Choir leader Lodger Phiri said the walk ran from Friday to Sunday, and he appealed to well-wishers to back the project.

"We are targeting K10 million, but so far we have managed to raise K1 million," he said, urging people of goodwill to help the choir reach its goal.

Rev M. Wellby Tembo praised the young singers for going the extra mile for their ministry.

"It was encouraging to see young people making sacrifices and taking practical steps to advance their music ministry," he said.

The choir uses music as a tool for evangelism and is calling on individuals, organisations and businesses to help with the album and launch.