Malawi: One Nico Group Hails Netball Tournament Progress Ahead of Northern Playoffs

11 November 2026
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Wilfred Golden

One Nico Group has described its sponsorship of the One Nico Top 12 Netball Tournament as a worthwhile investment, and says it is optimistic ahead of the Northern Region playoffs.

Speaking in Lilongwe on Sunday on the sidelines of the Central Region playoffs, Business Development Manager Chimwemwe Mandalazi said the company was satisfied with the tournament's progress.

She said the sponsorship was delivering benefits beyond its initial expectations, and that growing community participation and excitement showed the value of investing in netball.

The Central Region final ended with Blue Eagles Netball Team winning after beating Civonets 33-32 in a closely contested match.

Netball Association of Malawi (NAM) Treasurer Cecelia Mtukule Bondwe praised the rising participation and competitive standard of the matches.

She said the tournament gave teams a valuable platform to showcase their talent, and was helping grow the sport across the country.

Attention now turns to the Northern Region, which will host the next round of playoffs. Regional champions will earn places in the national finals, where they will compete for the One Nico Top 12 title.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

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