Malawi: Chinyamula Tops Nbm Women's Premiership Golden Boot Race As Ascent Chase Title

11 November 2026
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Green Muheya

Ascent Soccer Academy midfielder Leticia Chinyamula has pushed past Civil Service Women striker Vitumbiko Mkandawire to top the National Bank of Malawi (NBM) Women's Premiership scorers' chart.

Chinyamula, who is 20 years old, scored a hat-trick as Ascent thrashed fellow Lilongwe side Fact Ladies 6-0 at Nankhaka Stadium on Saturday, taking her tally to nine goals.

The race is tight. Chinyamula is a goal ahead of three rivals on eight: Mkandawire, Malawi Defence Force striker Asimenye Simwaka, and Silver Ladies' Yamikani Mhango.

Ascent's Mayamiko Mkandawire and FCB Nyasa Bullets Women's Mary Chavinda are tied on six.

Simwaka enhanced her tally with a quadruple as hosts Lioness beat Blantyre debutants Chitoliro Heroines 5-0 at Civo Stadium on Sunday.

Mhango also scored twice when Silver Ladies beat Mighty Wanderers Queens of Blantyre 7-0 at Silver Stadium on the same day.

Chinyamula said she was happy to keep the goals flowing.

Ascent sit second on the 10-team log table, on the same 15 points as third-placed Bullets Women but ahead on goal difference.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

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