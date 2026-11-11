Ethiopia: News - Renewed Fighting in Tigray Pushes Its Fragile Healthcare System Closer to Collapse, Again

Addis Abeba — Renewed fighting in northern Ethiopia has overwhelmed hospitals, disrupted medical services and deepened an already severe healthcare crisis in Tigray, with medical workers warning that civilians increasingly risk being left without access to emergency treatment, according to a report by National Public Radio (NPR).

The report, published on November 10, documents how hospitals in Mekelle, the regional capital, were overwhelmed within days of renewed clashes between Ethiopian federal forces and Tigrayan forces on September 23, marking a further unravelling of the two-year cessation of hostilities agreement.

A surgeon at a Mekelle hospital, who spoke anonymously over concerns about repercussions for treating wounded combatants, described seven to eight days of chaos as casualties from gunfire, drone strikes and mortar attacks flooded the emergency department.

"It was a mess, it was chaos, and that continued for almost seven, eight days. Without (cell) network, without electricity," the surgeon said.

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"The whole emergency (room) was flooded with war trauma patients. The floors were all filled up, there was no place to step," he added, describing how medical staff treated patients without knowing how many more casualties were arriving or where they were coming from.

"We don't know where they're from -- you just go ahead and do whatever you can, you know?" he said.

The renewed conflict has compounded longstanding shortages of healthcare workers, medicines, ambulances and medical equipment. Doctors in Tigray have reportedly gone unpaid for months following the federal government's suspension of funding to the region after local leaders were ousted in May.

Following late-October drone strikes that killed at least 15 people, including children, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned that the conflict was further undermining healthcare access.

"The conflict is pushing an already fragile health system closer to collapse," Tedros said, adding that "as fighting continues, more people are likely to lose access to essential healthcare."

He called for civilian protection, saying: "The most courageous choose peace."

The current crisis comes against the backdrop of the devastating 2020-2022 Tigray war, which killed upwards 600,000 people and left much of the region's healthcare infrastructure decimated or only partially operational.

Attacks on medical facilities and personnel have also persisted since the November 2022 cessation of hostilities agreement. A 2024 report by Physicians for Human Rights found that 63% of surveyed healthcare workers reported attacks on ambulances, while 57% had witnessed armed takeovers of clinics or hospitals.

Lindsey Green, a Physicians for Human Rights researcher focusing on Ethiopia, told NPR that continued attacks were undermining the protection traditionally afforded to healthcare facilities during armed conflicts.

"The continual attack against healthcare is eroding the norm of healthcare being a protected part of conflict," she said.

Green said armed groups had occupied medical facilities to seize or destroy resources, including equipment and machinery, making healthcare increasingly difficult to access. She linked the pattern to the lack of accountability for violations.

A healthcare worker in Tigray, also speaking anonymously, told NPR that more than 100 maternal deaths had been recorded in the region over the past year, attributing them to shortages of medicines, medical personnel and fuel, which had left ambulances non-functional.

"They died during delivery because of a lack of medicine, lack of health care providers, a lack of fuel. So the ambulances are not functional," the worker said.

The health worker also recalled how medical personnel had been told during the previous war that civilians should be punished for allegedly supporting the TPLF.

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Ayoda Werede, a California-based physician with Health Professionals for Tigray, said renewed fighting had created opportunities for looting, with unidentified groups stealing medicines, medical equipment and even mattresses from hospital beds.

"This was just the opportunistic vacuum space that was created because of this conflict," Ayoda told NPR.

The crisis has also been compounded by reductions in international humanitarian assistance, including cuts associated with the dismantling of USAID, while shortages and continued looting have further depleted medical supplies. Many doctors have reportedly left the country.

Reflecting on the recurrence of violence and the unresolved consequences of the previous war, the Mekelle surgeon described the crisis as an injury that had never properly healed.

"It's an open wound, which was never closed, you know. Left for healing and never healed. I guess now it's infected," he said.

"We've lost our sense of being secure. It's a repeat of what's happened in the past," he added. AS