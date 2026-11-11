Africa: How Relevant Is La Francophonie in Today's Global Affairs?

opinion

As global challenges reshape international relations, the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF) is seeking to turn its shared linguistic heritage into greater diplomatic influence, stronger economic ties and practical cooperation.

The organisation brings together 90 states and governments, including associate members and observers, giving it significant international reach. Its relevance, however, increasingly depends on its ability to translate that presence into effective cooperation and solutions to shared challenges.

For Aurélie Royet-Gounin, the French Ambassador to Rwanda, La Francophonie remains relevant because its member states have made commitments that respond directly to contemporary challenges.

"It is not just about language and culture; there's also a real commitment from the member states of the Francophonie to these very direct and concrete objectives," she said.

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At the 19th Francophonie Summit, held in France in October 2024, leaders addressed youth employability, artificial intelligence, women's rights, linguistic diversity and the fight against disinformation.

Royet-Gounin said these priorities reflect an organisation seeking to adapt to a changing world.

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"The commitments made by the member states focused on youth employability, artificial intelligence, women's rights, the information space including resistance to disinformation and media literacy," she said.

Diplomacy, cooperation and shared positions

La Francophonie's international role extends beyond language and cultural cooperation, encompassing engagement with multilateral institutions and common positions on global challenges.

On August 25, 2023, the United Nations General Assembly adopted by consensus a resolution on cooperation between the UN and the OIF. It recognised cooperation in areas including peace, democracy, human rights, education, digital development and the fight against disinformation.

The General Assembly adopted a subsequent resolution on cooperation between the two organisations in September 2025, reflecting their continuing institutional relationship.

At the 2024 Francophonie Summit, member states also adopted a declaration of solidarity with Lebanon. They called for an immediate and lasting ceasefire, the protection of civilians, respect for international law and a diplomatic solution amid escalating violence in the country.

The organisation has also sought to shape discussions on the digital environment. Through the Villers-Cotterêts Call, adopted in 2024, Francophonie leaders called for a trustworthy digital space, addressing major platforms on issues including disinformation and linguistic diversity.

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Such initiatives demonstrate an ability to articulate shared positions. Their wider significance depends on how effectively those commitments are implemented.

Royet-Gounin also cited Francophone countries' support for François Alabrune, elected to the International Court of Justice on November 3, 2026, as an example of their collective diplomatic influence within international institutions.

Economically, OIF estimates put the Francophone space's share of global merchandise trade at 20 per cent and its share of global GDP at 16 per cent. These figures indicate the collective economic weight of the countries concerned and the potential for stronger trade and investment cooperation.

Africa and the future of Francophonie

Africa is central to the organisation's future. According to the OIF's 2026 report on the French language worldwide, the continent is home to 65 per cent of French speakers, making it a major source of the language's demographic growth.

For Alice Urusaro Uwagaga Karekezi, a researcher in Peace and Development Studies at the University of Rwanda, the organisation's relevance rests on turning that shared linguistic heritage into practical benefits.

"In essence, La Francophonie's relevance today lies in its ability to transform a shared language and cultural heritage into diplomatic influence, economic opportunities, technological innovation and international cooperation," she said.

Karekezi identified diplomatic influence, Africa's growing importance, economic and trade cooperation, education and digital transformation, and cultural diversity as key areas underpinning the organisation's relevance.

She said its future would depend particularly on its response to the continent's growing role and the expectations of its young population.

"Its future will depend significantly on how effectively it embraces Africa's growing role and responds to the aspirations of younger generations," she added.

Beyond the OIF's own programmes, bilateral cooperation also illustrates the practical role of French-language education.

In Rwanda, the French Embassy works with the Ministry of Education on French-language teaching and teacher training.

"We work extensively with the Ministry of Education (MINEDUC) on the French language learning plan, and we especially train a lot of teachers," Royet-Gounin said.

A test of unity and purpose

Despite its international reach, La Francophonie faces challenges in maintaining unity. The withdrawals of Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger in 2025 exposed political disagreements and raised questions about its ability to retain members while upholding its democratic principles.

Such divisions can weaken its capacity to speak with a common voice on international affairs.

Questions about Africa's place in the organisation and how it should defend democratic values have also featured in the campaign for its next secretary-general.

Two of the four candidates, former Romanian Prime Minister Dacian Cioloș and Mauritania's Coumba Bâ, have addressed these issues in outlining their visions for the organisation.

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Cioloș, the only European candidate, acknowledged Africa's growing importance while arguing for continued engagement across all regions.

"The future of the Francophonie is certainly in Africa," he said. "But the Francophonie is not limited to Africa."

He described his preferred approach as "an international network with Africa at the centre, but where all the other countries must be actively involved."

Bâ, meanwhile, emphasised the importance of preserving the organisation's founding principles while maintaining dialogue with countries experiencing political crises.

She said La Francophonie must remain faithful to values such as "the promotion of democracy, the rule of law and citizens' freedoms", while "not closing the door to anyone" and helping countries overcome unconstitutional situations and democratic breakdowns.

Their positions highlight two important questions for the organisation: how to give Africa a stronger role while maintaining its global reach, and how to defend democratic values while keeping channels of dialogue open.

As leaders prepare for the 20th Francophonie Summit in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on November 15 and 16, the challenge will be to demonstrate how a shared language can underpin effective cooperation.

Ultimately, La Francophonie's relevance will depend on more than the number of people who speak French. It will rest on its members' ability to turn their collective reach into effective diplomacy, economic opportunities and meaningful action on global challenges.