Rwanda: How a School in Kibeho Is Breaking Barriers for Visually Impaired Learners

For visually impaired children, getting an education depends not only on finding a school, but also on whether its teaching methods and learning materials meet their needs.

At the Educational Institute for Blind Children (EIBC) in Kibeho, Nyaruguru District, removing those barriers is part of everyday school life.

The institution serves 100 visually impaired learners from primary to secondary level, helping them pursue their studies and develop the confidence and independence they will need beyond school.

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On Monday, November 9, officials from the Ministry of Education, the Rwanda Basic Education Board (REB) and other education stakeholders visited the school to see how that work translates into classroom practice--and hear from students about the challenges that remain.

Making textbooks accessible

A central part of the school's work is ensuring that visual impairment does not prevent students from following the national curriculum.

Learners use the same textbooks as their sighted peers, transcribed into Braille, a system of raised dots read through touch.

Producing these materials takes considerable time and resources. A standard 327-page textbook, for example, can fill about nine Braille volumes.

The school has Rwanda's first Braille library, where students can access textbooks transcribed by REB and other reading materials. This allows them to read and study independently.

That support is helping learners excel. In the 2025/26 national secondary school examinations, Samuel Habumugisha emerged as the country's best-performing candidate in the Languages combination.

Sister Pia Gumińska, the school's director, said his achievement reflected his talent and determination.

"Habumugisha delivered an outstanding performance. His success is the result of his talent. We turn challenges into strengths every single day," she said.

ALSO READ: How inclusive is Rwanda's higher education for the visually impaired?

Building confidence and independence

Established in 2009, EIBC is owned and managed by the Congregation of the Franciscan Sisters Servants of the Cross, a Catholic religious congregation founded in Poland in 1918 by Mother Elżbieta Róża Czacka, who was blind.

Czacka dedicated her life to supporting blind and visually impaired people. Her mission continues to guide the congregation's work in countries including Poland, India, Ukraine and Rwanda.

At EIBC, that mission extends beyond formal education to helping children become confident, independent and responsible members of society.

"The mission of our congregation is to serve blind children and people more generally. At our institution, we strongly believe in inclusive education. We believe that every child with a disability, including blind children, can achieve success, grow and dream of a bright future, not only for themselves but also for the wider Rwandan society," Gumińska said.

Faith is also central to the school's approach.

"It is not just about education; it is also about faith and helping children believe that God has a plan for their lives," she added.

Outside the classroom, students develop their talents through a choir, traditional dance groups and goalball, a sport designed for people with visual impairments. These activities help build confidence, teamwork and social skills.

Some former students have returned as teachers, helping another generation access education while showing learners the possibilities beyond school.

Preparing for university and work

Assistive technology is another important part of the school's efforts to remove barriers, particularly for students approaching the end of secondary education.

Jean de Dieu Niyonzima, a Senior Six student in the LFK combination, said tools such as Orbit devices help visually impaired learners prepare documents, including CVs and application letters.

However, there are not enough devices for everyone who needs them.

"These tools help us to write documents that we will need when applying for university and jobs. However, they are not enough. We wish that every blind student could have his or her own tool," he said.

Delice Uwera, also a Senior Six student in the LFK combination, said limited access to information and communication technology (ICT) equipment restricts opportunities to develop digital skills.

Some devices enable students to produce text that sighted people can read, she explained, but the available equipment is insufficient and sometimes easily damaged.

"We request more assistive materials and better access to a computer laboratory so that we can improve our ICT skills," she said.

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Addressing the cost of inclusion

REB Deputy Director General Flora Mutezigaju acknowledged that specialised learning materials and assistive technologies require substantial funding, but said they are essential to equal access to education.

She said the government recognises these additional needs through capitation grants, with learners with disabilities allocated three times the amount provided for learners without disabilities.

Assistive technology remains a budget priority, she added, citing software that converts written information into speech and makes digital learning accessible.

"A blind student cannot manage without software that produces sound. This technology is part of their daily lives, and we prioritise it in our budget," she said.

Mutezigaju also pointed to the potential of artificial intelligence to reduce the cost of some assistive technologies, while acknowledging that expanding access remains an ongoing effort.

"It is a journey," she said.

For students at EIBC, greater access to these tools would build on the opportunities already created through Braille materials, adapted teaching and support for independent learning.