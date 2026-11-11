Rwanda: Novic Attracts Interest From Rwandan Clubs After Shock Al Merrikh Exit

Darko Novic says he is already attracting interest from several clubs in the BK Pro League following his surprise dismissal by Al Merrikh SC.

The Sudanese club parted ways with the Serbian tactician just hours after securing a convincing 3-0 victory over Étoile de l'Est in the BK Pro League on Sunday, November 8.

ALSO READ: Al Merrikh sack Darko Novic after Etoile de l'Est win

Novic admitted that things had not worked in his favour but insisted the setback would not keep him out of football for long.

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Before travelling to his home country, Serbia, aboard a KLM flight on Monday night, the former APR FC coach revealed that he had received offers from clubs in Rwanda, although he declined to disclose their identities.

"I have offers, but I can't talk about them. I am enjoying some rest and visiting my family. Things were not working in my favour, so it is not surprising for me," Novic told Times Sport.

The Serbian remained upbeat about his future, expressing confidence that he would soon return to the dugout.

"I believe opportunities will come soon. I am coming back soon because this is the best way to get a job. They will give me what they owe me. Soon things will be better," he added.

Reports suggest that AS Kigali and Police FC are among the clubs interested in his services, although they reportedly face competition from Sudanese side El Ahli SC Wad Medani.

Despite his abrupt departure, Novic leaves Al Merrikh with an impressive record. Since joining the club in July 2025, he guided them to the 2025/26 Sudan Premier League title after the championship was awarded to them following Al Hilal's disqualification over fielding more foreign players than permitted in the decisive Omdurman derby.

Before moving to Sudan, Novic enjoyed a successful spell at APR FC, leading the military side to the 2024/25 Rwanda Premier League title. His achievements earned him the league's Coach of the Year award for that season.

The Serbian has also managed Tunisia's US Monastir, Algeria's ES Sétif and Saudi Arabia's Al-Bukiryah FC.

With interest reportedly emerging from Rwanda and Sudan, Novic appears confident that his next coaching assignment is just around the corner.