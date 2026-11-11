Kenya: Cost and Fear Keep Diabetes Undiagnosed in Kenya

Cost, fear and a failure to recognise personal risk keep at-risk adults in Kenya from getting checked, as around 440,000 are estimated to live with undiagnosed diabetes

New research from the International Diabetes Federation finds that while 97% of adults at increased risk of type 2 diabetes in Kenya think a diabetes check is worthwhile, just 7% think they are likely to develop the condition, and more than two in five (41%) would not feel confident arranging a check.

10 November 2026, Nairobi, Kenya: An estimated 440,000 adults in Kenya are living with undiagnosed diabetes, 54% of the 810,000 adults living with the condition. Yet a new survey of adults at increased risk of type 2 diabetes in the country shows that many underestimate their own risk of the condition and face cost barriers to getting checked.

Released ahead of World Diabetes Day (14 November), the research by the International Diabetes Federation surveyed 355 adults in Kenya as part of a six-country study. It reveals a clear optimism bias. While 97% agreed that a diabetes risk check is worthwhile even when they feel healthy, only 7% believed they were likely to develop type 2 diabetes, even though every respondent reported at least two known risk factors. More than eight in ten (82%) incorrectly believed that people with prediabetes - when blood glucose levels are higher than normal, but not high enough to be diagnosed as type 2 diabetes - usually experience noticeable symptoms, the highest share of the six countries.

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More than two in five (41%) said they would not feel confident arranging a diabetes risk check. The cost of a check (47%) was the most cited barrier, the highest share across the six countries, followed by fear of what the results might show (41%) and not thinking they were at risk (30%). Yet respondents in Kenya take diabetes seriously: 79% rated type 2 diabetes as very or extremely serious, also the highest share of the six countries.

“People in Kenya know diabetes is serious, and almost everyone surveyed sees the value of a check. But nearly half say the cost stands in the way, and more than half of adults living with diabetes in Kenya have not been diagnosed. Information alone will not change that. Checks need to be affordable and offered where people live, through community outreach and local pharmacies, with clear explanations in English and Kiswahili of what a check involves and what happens next,” said Ms. Atieno G. Jalang'o, National Secretary, Diabetes Kenya.

The International Diabetes Federation's diagnosis scorecard for Kenya, based on data from the IDF Diabetes Atlas 11th edition, shows that 46% of adults with diabetes in Kenya have received a diagnosis, against the World Health Organization’s global target of 80% by 2030. Reaching that level would require around 270,000 additional diagnoses, equivalent to roughly 180 every day until the end of 2030.

Diabetes-related health spending in Kenya reached US$333 million in 2024. A large share of the cost comes from treating the serious complications linked to diabetes, which include heart attack, stroke, kidney failure, vision loss and lower limb amputation. A check costs a fraction of treating these complications.

"A quarter of a billion people worldwide are living with diabetes without knowing it. Our research shows that people at risk know diabetes is a problem. They just don’t believe it applies to them. Awareness of diabetes is not the same as awareness of your own risk,” said Professor Peter Schwarz, President of the International Diabetes Federation. “We cannot close the diagnosis gap if the people most in need of testing don’t know their own risk factors."

Ahead of World Diabetes Day, the International Diabetes Federation recommends bringing testing closer to people’s lives:

Take the conversation, and the check, into communities. Nearly eight in ten (79%) would welcome community awareness campaigns explaining the risks, while 56% would welcome quick walk-in checks at pharmacies or supermarkets.

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Make checks affordable. With cost the most cited barrier (47%), affordable or free community-based checks should be explored, alongside clear information on what a check costs.

Explain what a check involves. With 41% not confident about how to arrange a check, people need clear, locally translated information on what a check involves, where to get one and what happens next. Nearly half (48%) would welcome an online self-check tool and 39% information in other languages.

Correct the belief that diabetes announces itself. With 82% believing that prediabetes usually causes noticeable symptoms, public information must make clear that prediabetes and type 2 diabetes often develop without symptoms, so people do not wait to feel unwell before getting checked.

As part of its World Diabetes Day activities, IDF is encouraging individuals to learn about their type 2 diabetes risk, and the action they can take to reduce it, through a simple online assessment .